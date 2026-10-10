Yook Joong-wan on the building he nearly bought for 850 million won: “It’s worth 4 billion now”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Singer Yook Joong-wan revisited a building in Mangwon-dong that he had once been offered the chance to buy for 850 million won.

He estimated that the building is now worth around 4 billion won, but said he had no regrets, since he chose an apartment for his newlywed home at the time.

A video was recently posted on the YouTube channel “Yukjul Pyeong” titled “Yook Joong-wan, Mangwon’s inaugural president, finally shows up at Mangwon Market for a mukbang market tour.”

That day, Yook visited the rooftop room in Seoul’s Mangwon-dong neighborhood where he used to live. Pointing to the building, he said, “Can you see the building behind us? The rooftop room. This is Mangwon-dong,” then reminisced, “It reminds me of the bachelor days I used to miss.”

He went on to recount how the landlord had offered to sell him the building. Yook said, “As you saw in the article, that building back there is the one the elderly landlord tried to sell me for 850 million won.”

He estimated its current value, saying, “But by now, it must be worth around 4 billion won.” He did not cite an actual sale price or appraisal, but believed its value had risen considerably compared with the amount he had once been offered.

However, Yook said he did not regret his decision not to buy the building. He explained, “It’s not that I feel I missed out. At the time, we decided to get an apartment for our newlywed home, so I didn’t buy it. I have no regrets.”

He was also curious to see what the rooftop room looked like now after all these years. “It’ll probably look just like it used to, but I’ll go up the stairs and take a look,” he said, trying to enter the building. But an electronic door lock had been installed, unlike before, so he turned back.

He also opened up about why he left the rooftop room. “Actually, I left after I got married and set up a newlywed home and a studio, but too many people kept coming by,” he said.

He added, “The other people in the building must have had a tough time when I lived alone. I’m sorry,” expressing regret to his neighbors at the time.

Meanwhile, when Yook lived in the rooftop room in Mangwon-dong, he appeared on MBC’s “I Live Alone” and won affection for his down-to-earth daily life. He left the show after getting married in 2016.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.