N.Flying’s College Festival Set Marred by Alarming Stage Intrusion...Man Kicks Microphone Stand and Angrily Confronts Member

Photo: Online community

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] An unexpected incident occurred during band N.Flying’s performance at a college festival when a man stormed the stage, kicked over a microphone stand and confronted a member.

The members calmly responded and continued the show, but concerns about safety management came under scrutiny because no one intervened before the man got onstage and approached a member.

N.Flying took the stage at a college festival in Osan, Gyeonggi Province, on the 7th and performed for the audience. While performing, including previewing their new song “Jambul,” which was due to be released the following day, they encountered an unexpected incident during “Rooftop.”

A man came up the stairs beside the stage and kicked over a microphone stand positioned in front of bassist Seo Dong-sung. He then approached Yoo Hwe-seung, who was singing, touched his shoulder and pointed to his own wrist, appearing to protest.

Leader Lee Seung-hyub continued singing as he stepped between Yoo Hwe-seung and the man and moved them apart. Event staff and crew then went onstage and restrained the man.

Even during the incident, the members called out, “Careful—slowly, so no one gets hurt,” urging everyone to stay safe. The situation was brought under control after staff escorted the man off the stage.

After the performance, Yoo Hwe-seung reassured the startled audience, saying, “You were startled too, right? Actually, I was really startled as well.”

He continued, “He may have come up because he didn’t know what was going on and the sound was a little loud,” and added, “I hope things get sorted out, and I sincerely hope he’s doing well.” However, his remarks alone do not establish exactly why the man stormed the stage.

As video of the incident spread online, people also criticized safety management at the venue. The criticism was that staff were slow to intervene, allowing the man to get onstage, kick equipment and approach a member.

Online, people reacted with comments such as, “I was having a great time at the show, then my heart nearly stopped,” “I can’t believe they just let him come up,” and “It’s alarming that they watched until he touched the artist before intervening.”

Separately from the members’ calm response, calls are growing for better on-site crowd control to keep outsiders off the stage and protect performers.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.