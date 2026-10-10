Lee Soon-sil sheds 45 kg in 10 months, going from 2XL to size 441⁄2: “A dramatic transformation”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Lee Soon-sil appears on KBS2’s Boss in the Mirror with a toothpick-like figure, astonishing everyone.

KBS 2TV’s Boss in the Mirror (directed by Choi Seung-hee; hereafter, Boss in the Mirror) is a program in which South Korean bosses voluntarily put themselves in others’ shoes and reflect on themselves in an effort to create workplaces where people enjoy working. As of the latest episode, it has been building an impressive record as the No. 1 entertainment program in its time slot for 224 weeks, according to Nielsen Korea.

Lee Soon-sil will appear on the episode of Boss in the Mirror airing on Sunday the 11th, having slimmed down so much she is barely recognizable and instantly turning heads.

After seeing the full effects of Wegovy, Lee Soon-sil had previously shown off her slender 171 cm, 59 kg figure, saying, “I used to wear 2XL, but now I fit into a size 441⁄2—small.”

Lee Soon-sil pulls off even a stylish leather jacket perfectly, showcasing the ultimate “toothpick figure” with her slender, delicate silhouette.

Her former commanding presence as a charismatic boss was nowhere to be seen. Reportedly, the entire studio was abuzz the moment she appeared with a completely transformed look that was hard to believe even with one’s own eyes.

Meanwhile, Lee Soon-sil’s bold fan-girl moment grabs attention: she reveals that she is a devoted fan of “Trot Prince” Kim Yong-bin, who joins the show as a new boss.

Lee Soon-sil declares, “I could give Kim Yong-bin all my assets,” unabashedly expressing her affection for him. She then says, “Take my watch, too,” and personally fastens the luxury watch she is wearing around his wrist, even telling him to take the leather jacket she has on—her devotion as a fan knows no bounds.

She even turns to Kim Yong-bin’s pet dog and drops the bombshell, “Oh, I wish I’d been born a dog in Yong-bin’s home, too,” reportedly sending the room into fits of laughter.

Whether cheering at Kim Yong-bin’s every move with dolphin-like squeals or laughing like a girl with her hand over her mouth, Lee Soon-sil shows an unfamiliar side that leaves Kim Sook doubting her eyes. “It’s the first time I’ve seen Boss Lee Soon-sil laugh like that. She usually laughs with her uvula on full display,” Kim Sook says. Jeon Hyun-moo can’t hide his surprise either: “I thought a middle-school girl had come in. She can’t even make eye contact.”

The upcoming episode of Boss in the Mirror will show Lee Soon-sil’s meeting with “Trot Prince” Kim Yong-bin, who completely disarms her after her bold transformation into a “toothpick” figure.

KBS 2TV’s Boss in the Mirror airs every Sunday at 4:40 p.m.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.