Nam Chang-hee to become a father; pregnant wife Yoon Young-kyung, who left civil service, due in February next year

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Broadcaster Nam Chang-hee and Yoon Young-kyung are going to become parents. The couple are expecting their first child about eight months after getting married, drawing congratulations and attention from many.

According to a Star News report on the 10th, Nam Chang-hee’s wife, Yoon Young-kyung, is currently 23 weeks pregnant and due to give birth next February. The two, who tied the knot last February, announced that they were expecting their first child about eight months after getting married. After announcing a new beginning as a married couple, they are now sharing the joy of becoming parents, and blessings are expected to continue for their future together.

Yoon Young-kyung recently left the Dongdaemun-gu Office in Seoul, where she had worked for about six years. During her time there, she served as an administrative officer in the Public Relations Division and helped share news about district affairs, appearing in videos such as “Dongdaemun Briefing” on the office’s official YouTube channel, “Dongdaemun-gu Office The original.” Nam Chang-hee also previously said at the time of their wedding that his wife worked on the public relations team.

However, on the 1st, Yoon Young-kyung announced on her account that she was leaving her job. She shared a photo of a cake celebrating her departure, along with the message, “I’m leaving for a new world with only good memories.” The cake caught people’s attention with ribbon-shaped decorations and the messages “Young-kyung, you’ve worked hard” and “Six years of hard work.” The gift, expressing warm affection for Yoon Young-kyung as she left the workplace where she had spent many years, drew interest.

With news of Yoon Young-kyung’s resignation followed by the announcement of her pregnancy, attention has also turned to her new beginning. Having ended about six years in public service, she is expected to focus on prenatal care and preparations for childbirth for the time being. After working as an actress and then taking a new path as a civil servant, she is now set to begin another chapter of her life as a mother.

Born in 1991, Yoon Young-kyung graduated from Dongduk Women’s University’s Department of Broadcasting and Entertainment. She came to public attention in 2013 when she was named Seon (second place) at the 83rd National Chunhyang Selection Contest. She later worked as an actress, appearing in films including “Ode to My Father” and dramas such as “Splendid Politics” and “Ms. Temper & Nam Jung-gi.” Her graceful looks and fresh charm caught the public’s eye, and after working in entertainment, she transitioned to civil service and built a career in a different field.

Yoon Young-kyung made a strong impression on the public with her appearance on the 2014 MBC variety show “Infinite Challenge” in the special “Hong Chul, Let’s Get Married.” She was introduced on the show as a woman encountered by chance at the Han River, and made headlines for her pure, youthful looks, which resembled those of singer and actress IU. After the broadcast, she even acquired the nickname “Han River IU” and attracted widespread interest from viewers.

Yoon Young-kyung drew attention through her television appearance and later worked as an actress before choosing a new career as a civil servant. It is also noteworthy that after pursuing different paths in entertainment and public service, she has ended about six years of working life and is now at the start of a new chapter. In particular, news of her pregnancy following the announcement of her resignation has focused attention on the changes ahead for her.

Meanwhile, Nam Chang-hee and Yoon Young-kyung married at the Shilla Hotel in Seoul on February 22, after dating for about four years. Born in 1982, Nam Chang-hee is nine years older than Yoon Young-kyung, who was born in 1991. Before the wedding, details about Yoon Young-kyung had not been made public. Afterward, interest grew when it became known that she was a former actress who had appeared on “Infinite Challenge” and made headlines as the “Han River IU.”

Nam Chang-hee made his debut in 2000 on the SBS variety show “Our Happy Saturday” and has connected with audiences through a range of programs, including “Radio Star” and “Hangout with Yoo.” He currently works as a DJ alongside comedian Yoon Jung-soo on “Yoon Jung-soo and Nam Chang-hee’s Mr. Radio” on KBS Cool FM. Congratulations are expected to pour in following the news that Nam Chang-hee, who has continued to work steadily in broadcasting, is now going to become a father.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.