‘₩7 Billion CEO’ Kim So-young Hears Her Husband Oh Sang-jin’s ‘Shocking True Feelings’ After Taking His Hand: “Not Comfortable at All”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Broadcaster and entrepreneur Kim So-young shared a lighthearted glimpse of married life during a trip to Tokyo with just her and her husband, Oh Sang-jin.

The moment they held hands, Oh Sang-jin said, “Not comfortable at all,” making people laugh.

On the 9th, Kim So-young posted a video on her social media along with the caption, “Sang-jin let his true feelings slip. You guys keep asking if we held hands... Well, I actually did it yesterday.”

Kim So-young, who is traveling in Tokyo with Oh Sang-jin without their children, filmed herself holding her husband’s hand.

They tried to capture a tender moment on a trip for just the two of them, but what Oh Sang-jin said was, “Not comfortable at all.”

But a flustered Oh Sang-jin made people laugh when he said, “We’re looking for the place you mentioned.”

Kim So-young jokingly described it as “Sang-jin letting his true feelings slip,” sharing her husband’s candid reaction in a lighthearted way.

In response to fans wondering whether they had held hands, she playfully replied, “Well, I actually did it yesterday,” drawing attention.

The short video she shared from their trip to Tokyo, just the two of them, showed the couple’s everyday life, with laughter even as they held hands.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.