Even the fan site that supported T.O.P for 20 years turns its back on him: “An album is not a gift or honor bestowed on fans”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] A fan site that had supported T.O.P (Choi Seung-hyun), a former member of BIGBANG, for 20 years announced it was shutting down, issuing a pointed statement: “An album is not a gift or honor bestowed on fans.”

It publicly criticized T.O.P and his agency, saying that despite the talk of an “album for the fans,” there had not been enough performances or communication.

On the 9th, the fan site Choi Seung-hyun.com (CHOIDOT) announced on its official social media account that it would end operations, which had continued since August 24, 2006.

Choi Seung-hyun.com said, “We have decided that we can no longer overlook T.O.P and TOPSPOT PICTURES turning a blind eye to reality and shirking responsibility, or their attitude of taking fans’ dedication for granted.”

In particular, the site addressed the relationship between artists who release albums and the fans who await them. “Making and releasing an album is the artist’s job, while waiting for it, enjoying it and choosing it are up to the fans,” it said. “An album is not a gift or honor bestowed on fans.”

It continued, “Please let go of the arrogance that fans will naturally act as you wish. We hope you won’t isolate yourself among people who tell you only what you want to hear.”

The fan site said that although T.O.P had described the album as being “for the fans,” the performances and communication that fans had most wanted and waited for were insufficient. It said that not only album publicity and promotion but also the practical work needed for fan communication and support had relied on the voluntary efforts of independent fan sites.

It also alleged that the agency had failed to provide even basic channels for communication.

“The agency accepted fan support but didn’t even set up an official inquiry channel, a community or an email address,” the site said. “As a result, inquiries from overseas fans also flooded in to us, and we ended up taking on the role of intermediary between the company and the fans.”

The site also criticized the agency, saying it had directly asked for photos in posts to be deleted or edited when necessary. “Just because fans volunteered to help doesn’t mean the agency’s responsibilities disappear,” it said.

The fan site also released messages and emails that it said it had exchanged with agency representatives. It said the materials showed that it had passed along suggestions for improving performances and had received requests for advice on running fan events, as well as feedback on design revisions for album-promotion ads it had funded itself.

The site also gave details about the fan exhibition it had recently canceled.

According to Choi Seung-hyun.com, the exhibition budget was approximately 9 million won. The two organizers planned to cover the balance after 7.5 million won in admission revenue from 300 visitors. However, only about 20 people applied in the first week, and reservations remained below expectations even after the application period was extended from two weeks to four.

“By that point, the organizers’ share had already exceeded 6 million won,” the site said. It added that reports of a dating rumor and subsequent reservation cancellations pushed their share to around 7 million won, leading them to cancel the exhibition.

However, the site rejected interpretations that the exhibition’s cancellation was a backlash against the couple’s public relationship.

“Many fans knew about the two’s relationship even before filming for the YouTube content, but didn’t mention it because it was the artist’s private life,” the site said. “We find it hard to accept people reducing our disappointment and the exhibition’s cancellation to ‘the actions of fans angry about the relationship.’”

The site explained that fans may have had different reasons for canceling their reservations, and that it had not claimed every cancellation was because of the relationship.

The site also expressed frustration with the agency’s response after the exhibition was canceled. It said it had contacted the agency through several channels but received no reply, and that the response it received four days later focused only on the fact that the announcement mentioned the “reservation rate,” rather than the heart of the issue.

Choi Seung-hyun.com said, “Fans’ love and support are not things to be used when needed and ignored when inconvenient. We don’t want to deny the sincerity of all the past 20 years, but if protecting that sincerity means continuing to swallow every hurt and stay silent, we can no longer do that.”

Meanwhile, T.O.P and Nana confirmed their relationship through their agencies on the 2nd. Both sides said they first became acquainted while filming a music video and began dating around this past June.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.