Ji Ye-eun unleashes no-holds-barred gossip about “senior” Lee Seo-jin: “He can’t shake his main-character syndrome; he doesn’t do anything” (Secretary Jin)

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] Actress Ji Ye-eun made viewers laugh with a blunt truth bomb aimed at Lee Seo-jin.

On the 10th, SBS’s “Whatever You Need, Genie: Secretary Jin” released a video titled “‘October 16 Preview’ ‘Chungju Ji Clan’ Ji Ye-eun × Ji Suk-jin unleash a torrent of gossip(?) while waiting on Lee Seo-jin × Kim Kwang-kyu ♨.” The video caught viewers’ attention with Ji Suk-jin and Ji Ye-eun appearing as “my star.”

That day, Ji Suk-jin and Ji Ye-eun got down to serious song rehearsals ahead of their performance at the Chungju Park Music Festival. But since neither was a professional singer, even finding a suitable place to practice proved difficult. They eventually rehearsed at a karaoke room, and Lee Seo-jin, watching them, reacted with disbelief: “You’re rehearsing at a karaoke room?”

Lee Seo-jin continued with his blunt assessment of their performance. After watching them sing and dance, he said without holding back, “You’re not at the level to perform onstage” and “Your moves aren’t in sync.” The unexpected barrage of blunt truths visibly intimidated Ji Suk-jin and Ji Ye-eun, adding to the tension ahead of the actual performance.

Unexpected moments continued even after the performance. A surprise fan-signing event drew a huge crowd, but the person the fans had actually come to see for autographs was Lee Seo-jin, not Ji Suk-jin or Ji Ye-eun. As the fans’ attention centered on Lee, Ji Suk-jin joked, “Could you go inside for a bit?”—sending the scene into fits of laughter. Lee ended up receiving more attention than the two who had worked hard to prepare for the performance.

Ji Ye-eun’s true feelings also came to light. She confessed that she had been unhappy about waiting on Lee Seo-jin but hadn’t been able to speak her mind in front of him. She admitted candidly, “I couldn’t say it frankly. I’m too scared to say it.”

Ji Ye-eun also revealed that she had even pretended to be asleep while spending time with Lee Seo-jin, drawing more laughs. She then took a direct shot at him: “Senior Lee Seo-jin still seems to have main-character syndrome. Honestly, he doesn’t do anything.” Her candid remarks, which she had been unable to say to his face, came pouring out without restraint later and provoked peals of laughter.

Ji Ye-eun’s unexpected revelations about Lee Seo-jin, along with Ji Suk-jin’s witty banter, have people wondering what passed between the three. In particular, viewers are looking forward to seeing how Ji Ye-eun, who opened up about the difficulties she faced while waiting on Lee Seo-jin, will fare on the show.

Meanwhile, SBS’s “Whatever You Need, Genie: Secretary Jin,” featuring Ji Suk-jin and Ji Ye-eun, is scheduled to air on the 16th.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.