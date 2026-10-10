With Ha Ji-won on board, 'My Genie Secretary' stands out from the get-go—even on the plane... Kim Kwang-kyu reveals a 'luxury cabin'

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Actor Kim Kwang-kyu shared a glimpse of the cabin on a flight to Singapore with Ha Ji-won and Lee Seo-jin.

Spacious seats fitted with partitions and a table laid with food caught the eye, drawing attention to 'My Genie Secretary's' overseas itinerary.

On the 9th, Kim Kwang-kyu posted photos on his social media with the caption, "On my way to Singapore with my star~♡" He also added hashtags including 'My Genie Secretary,' 'Ha Ji-won,' 'Singapore Airlines' and 'in-flight Wi-Fi.'

In the photos, Kim Kwang-kyu is taking a selfie close to the camera while making a V sign with his fingers. Lee Seo-jin, seated beside him, smiled with his arms crossed, wearing a light-colored top.

Seated by a window toward the back, Ha Ji-won smiled brightly while making V signs with both hands. With headphones around her neck, she looked relaxed and helped convey the cheerful atmosphere in the cabin alongside the other two.

Partitions are set up around the seats where the three are sitting, and food and drinks are arranged on the table in front of them. Their meal in the spacious seating area added to the luxurious atmosphere.

Kim Kwang-kyu called Ha Ji-won, who was with him, "my star" and added a heart. The photos of the three shared with the 'My Genie Secretary' hashtag heightened curiosity about their chemistry in Singapore.

Meanwhile, Kim Kwang-kyu and Lee Seo-jin appear on SBS's 'Whatever You Wish—My Genie Secretary.'

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.