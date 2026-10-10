Jang Dong-yoon and Kim Seung-yoon Marry Today (the 10th), Show Off Their Good Looks in Wedding Photos

Actor Jang Dong-yoon has released wedding photos.

On the 10th, Jang Dong-yoon posted several photos on a personal account with the caption, "My Love · My Muse · My Home."

The released photos feature Jang Dong-yoon and actor Kim Seung-yoon in a wedding shoot together. Jang paired a neat black tuxedo with a white shirt, creating an atmosphere that was both classic and sophisticated. Kim showed off a fresh yet elegant charm in a pure-white wedding dress featuring delicate lace details.

The two struck an affectionate pose, holding a bright bouquet and looking at the camera. In an outdoor space where white-toned walls were complemented by green vines, they showed off a fresh, natural charm.

Another photo captured them sitting opposite each other in a vintage interior bathed in warm light, holding hands and looking into each other's eyes. Seated across a wooden table, the two created a relaxed yet romantic atmosphere, while subsequent photos showed off their natural charm through a variety of poses and expressions.

One especially striking photo showed Jang wrapping an arm around Kim's waist as they held a bouquet together, further highlighting their affection and the shoot's stylish atmosphere. Kim completed an elegant bridal look with a floral hair accessory and a dress featuring delicate lace.

From outdoor shots in natural light to indoor shots in warm tones, the shoot brought together a variety of moods, capturing the pair's romantic charm and drawing attention.

Meanwhile, Jang Dong-yoon and Kim Seung-yoon will marry on the 10th.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.