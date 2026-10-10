Yoo Jae-suk Won’t Subscribe to Lee Kwang-soo’s Bubble: “I Can’t Spend 5,000 Won at a Time on Him” (DdeunDdeun)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] TV personality Yoo Jae-suk amused viewers with his firm reaction to his close younger friend Lee Kwang-soo joining a fan communication platform.

A video titled “The Mystery Game Is Just an Excuse | EP. 121” was released on the YouTube channel DdeunDdeun on the 10th. In the video, Yoo Jae-suk talked about Lee Kwang-soo’s recent activities and showed off his trademark candid, teasing wit. Although the two are known for their unusually close friendship, Yoo’s unexpected refusal to sign up for Lee’s fan communication platform had everyone in stitches.

That day, a member of the production team asked Yoo Jae-suk, “Have you seen Kwang-soo’s Bubble?” Yoo replied, “I keep up with everything Kwang-soo does, but it’s complicated. I have to install an app and pay, too.” He was interested in what Lee was up to, but using a paid service was another matter.

Yoo Jae-suk drew big laughs by firmly declaring, “I can’t spend 5,000 won at a time on Kwang-soo.”

When a member of the production team said, “Four people on our team signed up,” Yoo looked skeptical once again. “Did you just check it out once out of curiosity, to see how it works? To keep tabs on things?” he asked, sounding unimpressed and prompting more laughter.

Earlier, on the 1st, Lee Kwang-soo joined the fan communication platform Bubble and began connecting more closely with fans. Bubble is a paid communication service that allows artists to send messages to fans and share everyday stories.

When he first started using the service, Lee Kwang-soo amused fans by seeming somewhat unfamiliar with the platform and asking them directly about its various features. But after he got used to it, the atmosphere changed. Lee sent so many messages that fans could barely keep up, showing off his signature quirky charm and drawing an enthusiastic response from fans.

Reporter Kim So-hee | yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.