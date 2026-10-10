Go Young-wook firmly denies reports that he criticized Cha Tae-hyun: “Did AI write the article? I didn’t write that post”

Yonhap News Agency

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] Go Young-wook, formerly of the group Roo’ra, has denied reports that he criticized actor Cha Tae-hyun. He acknowledged posting and then deleting something on social media, but said the specific wording reported by the media was not written by him.

On the 9th, Go Young-wook responded to reports concerning SBS’s “Our Ballad” through his personal account.

He began, “I posted something after watching Our Ballad, but then thought, ‘Who am I to judge?’ and deleted it...”

He went on to claim that what the media had reported differed from his actual post: “That definitely wasn’t what I posted... Did someone piece it together from memory and have AI write the article? It’s appearing in articles as if I said those things...”

He added, “It’s a show I watch now and then to hear good songs... I’m no longer a celebrity, just a viewer who watched TV and wrote down what I thought... and yet they went so far as to bring up a post I’d already deleted...”

Several outlets previously reported that Go Young-wook posted his thoughts on social media after watching contestant Han Roi’s performance on “Our Ballad 2” on the 7th. Reports that he took issue with judge Cha Tae-hyun’s comments and responded critically drew particular attention.

According to the reports, Go Young-wook was said to have remarked that Han Roi’s performance differed from his musical taste but meshed well with the contestant’s story. Reports also said that he expressed a critical view of Cha Tae-hyun’s description of the performance as “artificial.”

The controversy grew into what was dubbed the “Cha Tae-hyun call-out” after claims emerged that Go Young-wook had said Cha was “acting arrogantly.”

Reports also included an anecdote about the two having appeared on a show together in the past. It was reported that Go Young-wook recalled filming on the same program as Cha Tae-hyun when he was a member of Roo’ra, and said that Cha had spoken to him warmly at the time. The controversy intensified when comments comparing that encounter with their situation now, after many years had passed, were added.

Go Young-wook, however, maintains that the wording reported by the media differs from what he wrote. While acknowledging that he posted and then deleted the post, he drew a distinction, saying he did not personally write the expressions quoted in the articles.

Meanwhile, Go Young-wook has recently spoken out on social media about matters involving other celebrities as well. Earlier, he drew attention after sharing an article about the heartwarming story that Yoo Jae-suk gives Korean beef to acquaintances every holiday, and claiming that a former manager who worked with Yoo for 16 years had never received any.

At the time, Go Young-wook questioned Yoo Jae-suk’s gifts, saying, “Why had he never once sent Korean beef to the manager who had worked hardest by his side for 16 long years?” He added, “Does he send Korean beef only to people who will share heartwarming stories about him publicly?”

He later offered further explanation, saying the post seemed to have put the former manager in an awkward position. However, regarding what he had written at the time, he maintained that it was based on a conversation he had had with the former manager.

Go Young-wook, who debuted in the entertainment industry as a member of Roo’ra in 1994, received a final sentence of two years and six months in prison from the Supreme Court in 2013 on charges of sexual assault and forcible indecent assault of minors. He was also ordered to disclose his personal information for five years and wear an electronic location-tracking device for three years.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.