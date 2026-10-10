Go Kyung-pyo Lost 4 kg Without a Meal Plan; Song Eun-i Marvels, “Your Face Looks Different Every Time I See You” (DdeunDdeun)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Actor Go Kyung-pyo shared an update on his 4-kg weight loss and opened up about his realistic concerns regarding his work.

On the 10th, a video titled “The Mystery Game Is Just an Excuse | EP.121” was released on the YouTube channel DdeunDdeun.

The video featured MC Yoo Jae-suk, along with Song Eun-i, Go Kyung-pyo and BIBI, who are appearing together on tvN’s “Sixth Sense: B-Side.” The guests showed off their witty banter. Go Kyung-pyo especially caught viewers’ attention with a noticeably slimmer look than before.

Seeing Go Kyung-pyo’s changed appearance, Song Eun-i exclaimed, “You look so good,” while BIBI agreed, saying, “You’ve lost a lot of weight.” In response to the enthusiastic reactions around him, Go shared an update on his weight loss.

“I’m steadily losing weight. I have 6 kg to go to reach my target weight. I’ve lost 4 kg so far,” he said. When BIBI asked, “Are you starting a new project?” Go made everyone laugh with his candid answer. “I need to get back to work on projects now. People don’t send me scripts when I have my off-season look. I have to give them a little glimpse of my slimmer self,” he admitted.

Yoo Jae-suk agreed with Go Kyung-pyo. “That’s right. People watching have to think, ‘Kyung-pyo is ready to go now, isn’t he?’ for the scripts to come in,” Yoo added, making everyone laugh.

Despite Go Kyung-pyo saying he was dieting, he ate the pizza that had been prepared without hesitation, once again catching people’s attention. As people took notice of him not holding back from eating even while in the midst of losing weight, Go surprised them by saying, “I don’t really follow a meal plan.”

He also spoke candidly about the difficulties he has faced while losing weight. “I don’t lose it as easily as I used to. Before, when I worked out, the weight would come off quickly, but now it takes over a month, sometimes three months,” Go lamented. In the past, he could lose weight relatively quickly through exercise alone, but now it is not as easy as it used to be.

However, he said he is now starting to see results. “I’m stepping up my efforts to lose weight, and only now am I starting to see results. I’m so excited about it,” Go said. Song Eun-i added, “Your face looks different every time we meet,” making everyone laugh.

Meanwhile, Go Kyung-pyo has drawn attention several times for changing his weight depending on his projects. His appearance differs markedly between periods when he is working on projects and periods when he is not, leading to the expression “Go Kyung-pyo before and after getting paid” online. This time, too, he is drawing public interest with news of his 4-kg weight loss and his candid banter.

Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.