“Why three hearts on an apology letter, of all things?”... Public reaction turns frosty over Byun Yo-han’s defense of Song Min-ho, who received a suspended sentence

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Actor Byun Yo-han came under scrutiny after leaving three heart emojis on an apology posted by Song Min-ho, who received a suspended sentence on charges of violating the Military Service Act.

Some netizens criticized the public response, asking, “Why three hearts on an apology letter, of all things?” and saying, “Show your friendship in private.”

Song Min-ho posted a handwritten apology on his social media on the 9th. It came eight days after the first-trial ruling on the 1st, in which he was sentenced to one year in prison, suspended for two years.

“I bow my head and apologize for causing so many people concern because of me,” he said. “I’m deeply sorry for disappointing you.”

He added, “I was ashamed of and hated the irresponsible choices I made in the past. I will reflect on my foolish mistakes without evading them,” and said, “I will faithfully fulfill the remaining procedures and obligations.”

Byun Yo-han liked the post and left three heart emojis in the comments. He offered no further explanation.

Some netizens responded by asking, “Why three hearts on an apology letter, of all things?” and saying, “Show your friendship in private.” They questioned whether it was appropriate to publicly leave hearts on a post apologizing for wrongdoing related to military service obligations.

However, since he did not explain the specific meaning of the comment, it is difficult to conclude from the hearts alone that Byun Yo-han was defending Song Min-ho’s violation of the Military Service Act.

The two are reportedly friends and have been close for about 10 years. Song Min-ho, along with P.O., Lee Dong-hwi, and Suho, also appeared in a photo from a birthday gathering that Byun Yo-han shared on social media in December 2015.

It was a brief reaction to a longtime friend’s apology, but amid Song Min-ho’s military service controversy, even Byun Yo-han’s comment became a subject of debate.

In the apology, Song Min-ho said he would reflect on his past choices and faithfully fulfill the remaining procedures and obligations.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.