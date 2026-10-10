Famous model shares heartbreaking health update: Parasites wriggling under her skin; “Medical bills alone: 150 million won”

[Sportschosun reporter Park Aram] Brandi Glanville (53), a television personality and former model who rose to fame after appearing on the American reality series The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, has revealed that she has been suffering from a complex infection for more than three years.

According to a recent report by the Daily Mail, Brandi Glanville said in recent podcast appearances and elsewhere that she has been undergoing long-term treatment for an infectious disease that has altered the shape of her face and even caused tissue necrosis.

When she first noticed something was wrong, she thought her face was simply swollen. But over time, her condition worsened: her skin became sunken, and painful lumps developed around her jaw and neck. Recalling what she went through, Brandi Glanville said, “It was so horrible that I felt as if something were alive and moving inside my face, and I wanted to cut the flesh out myself.”

A clue emerged when symptoms whose cause had remained unidentified for a long time were diagnosed as an infection involving multiple types of pathogens acting together. Medical staff determined that antibiotic-resistant bacteria, as well as fungi, parasites and viruses, were involved.

ESBL-producing Klebsiella pneumoniae and an Enterobacter infection were singled out as factors making treatment particularly difficult. These bacteria can be resistant to multiple antibiotics and can also form biofilms—protective layers created when bacteria adhere to a surface—which can make treatment more challenging.

Coccidioidomycosis, also known as “Valley fever,” was also identified. It is caused by inhaling fungal spores found in soil. The hard lump found on her face turned out to be a fungal ball formed by clumped fungi, and Glanville reportedly even underwent surgery to have it removed.

Her diagnoses also included Demodex-related dermatitis, in which mites that live around hair follicles multiply excessively and cause skin inflammation, and infectious mononucleosis, a viral disease. Silicone that leaked when breast implants she had previously received ruptured affected her lymph nodes; this, too, was reportedly a factor that worsened the inflammation.

Brandi Glanville is currently receiving intravenous treatment for up to 18 hours a day to suppress the growth of the pathogens. Medical staff believe treatment could take anywhere from four months to at least a year.

The financial burden has also proved considerable. Brandi Glanville said she has spent $113,000 (about 150 million won) so far to find the cause of her illness and receive treatment. Even after her health insurance began covering her care, she is still facing medical expenses of about $16,000 (about 22 million won) a month.

She said she was struggling to cover treatment and living expenses, adding, “I even decided to appear on a survival reality show to cover my medical and living expenses.” Brandi Glanville is also raising money for her treatment through the crowdfunding site GoFundMe.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.