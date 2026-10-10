Yoo Jae-suk reveals the full story behind canceling a recording for the first time in 35 years: “I was worried it might be COVID; I wasn’t that sick” (DdeunDdeun)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Broadcaster Yoo Jae-suk shared firsthand what happened when he had to stop a recording because of severe cold symptoms and a high fever.

On the 10th, a video titled “A Mystery Game Is Just an Excuse | EP. 121” was posted on the YouTube channel DdeunDdeun. Yoo Jae-suk appeared in the video looking bright and healthy after recovering, and shared an update on how he was doing.

Previously, on the 22nd of last month, Yoo Jae-suk showed symptoms of a severe cold and high fever, and abruptly canceled the recording of the SBS variety show “Whenever Possible” on the day of filming. Known for his rigorous self-care and for pressing ahead with filming under all but the most difficult circumstances, he had never stopped a recording on set because of a personal health issue in the 35 years since his debut in 1991. When the news broke, the public responded with an outpouring of interest and concern.

That day, Yoo Jae-suk gave a more detailed account of what happened. He first recalled that Song Eun-i had texted to ask how he was feeling. When Song asked, “Are you okay?” Yoo said he had replied, “I’m fine.” Yoo said he was surprised by the reaction he received, remarking, “I was taken aback,” and explaining that more people had worried about him than he expected.

He also spoke candidly about how he had felt at the time, when he had no choice but to cancel the recording. Yoo recalled, “I usually put up with it and go to the recording even when I’m sick,” but added, “That morning, my throat hurt so much. I also had a bit of a fever, so I worried, ‘What if it’s COVID or the flu?’ It wasn’t so bad that I couldn’t get out of bed.”

He had not canceled filming simply because he was feeling unwell. Yoo explained that, given the nature of the program, he had to meet members of the public in person, so he made a cautious decision while taking the possibility of any unforeseen circumstances into account.

He said, “If it were something we did just among the members, I could go to the hospital and record again in the afternoon if I felt better. But ‘Whenever Possible’ involves interacting with the public, meeting ordinary viewers, and traveling around. So I didn’t feel confident going ahead. I had no choice but to ask for their understanding.” In other words, his decision took into account not only his own health but also the people he would meet on set.

But after he canceled the recording, things unfolded differently than he had expected. Yoo admitted that he was quite surprised by the outpouring of concern and attention directed toward him.

Yoo said, “Thankfully, so many people reached out and expressed concern,” but added, “I was taken aback. I wasn’t that sick. I went to the hospital in the morning and got an injection, and thankfully I felt much better by the afternoon. So I called back and asked, ‘Would it be possible to record after all?’ They said no, because they had already wrapped things up.”

Song Eun-i then weighed in on the public reaction to Yoo Jae-suk, showing off her trademark playful wit. She joked, “That’s right. It was that kind of situation, but people reacted as if the queen of the nation had collapsed,” prompting laughter all around. It was a witty way of describing the intense concern that poured in after news of Yoo’s health scare.

He also addressed the fact that this was the first time he had canceled a recording in the 35 years since his debut. He apologized, saying, “You must have thought something serious had happened. I’m sorry for worrying you unintentionally.”

Reporter Kim So-hee | yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.