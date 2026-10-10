“I saw him fighting shirtless at a gas station with the lights off”... Kim Young-gwang apologizes amid road-rage controversy as wife’s past revelation resurfaces

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Former national soccer team goalkeeper Kim Young-gwang has apologized amid controversy over alleged retaliatory driving, bringing renewed attention to an account his wife, Kim Eun-ji, shared on a past television program about a confrontation while driving.

Kim said that, in connection with this incident, the case had not been referred for prosecution and he had been cleared of the charges, while also saying he would take a closer look at his driving habits.

Kim Eun-ji, who appeared on Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)’s “Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny” last year, spoke about her husband Kim Young-gwang’s quick temper and said, “I saw him fighting shirtless at a gas station with the lights off.”

She described what happened, saying, “He got into an altercation with a car alongside him while driving, and eventually got out and fought.” She went on to say, “I thought all athletes were like that,” referring to his hot temper and strong competitive drive.

The program also showed Kim Young-gwang pointing out illegal parking, running red lights and blocking intersections while driving. He also said, “I wore a mask and directed traffic.”

These past remarks have drawn renewed attention following recent reports about allegations that Kim Young-gwang engaged in retaliatory driving. The gas-station incident his wife mentioned on the program, however, is separate from the incident reported to authorities this time.

Earlier, in March, a report related to Kim Young-gwang’s driving was filed over an incident near a tunnel in Mapo-gu, Seoul. The taxi driver claimed that an SUV driven by Kim roared past and then cut in close, among other threatening driving maneuvers.

Police considered whether to apply a special intimidation charge but decided not to refer the case for prosecution, finding insufficient evidence that he had intentionally tried to threaten the other driver.

On the 9th, after reports about the incident, Kim Young-gwang posted a statement on his social media account.

He said, “I’m sorry for causing many people worry and concern over the incident recently reported,” and added, “I cooperated fully with the police investigation, and to date the case has not been referred for prosecution and I have been cleared of the charges.”

At the same time, he accepted responsibility for his driving, apart from the legal judgment.

Kim Young-gwang said, “In no situation should a split-second decision take precedence over safety,” adding, “I realized once again that on the road, I must consider other people’s safety and perspectives as well.”

He continued, “I take seriously the fact that my driving may have caused others anxiety or discomfort,” and said, “I will not take this lightly or try to justify it.”

The taxi’s dashcam footage from this incident was also featured earlier on the YouTube channel “Han Moon-cheol TV.” In a viewer poll at the time, opinions were split: 18% chose “retaliatory driving,” 50% “reckless driving” and 32% “neither.”

Attorney Han Moon-cheol explained that it was ambiguous whether the driving qualified as retaliatory driving in the legal sense, but also said, “There was still a retaliatory element,” criticizing the driving behavior. The poll and his remarks are distinct from the findings of the investigative authorities.

Meanwhile, Kim Young-gwang said, “I will take an even stricter look at my driving habits and act more carefully and responsibly in every situation.”

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.