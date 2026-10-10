Go Kyung-pyo reveals how he politely turns down fans’ photo requests: “I don’t want photos of me looking unwashed”; most people understand

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Actor Go Kyung-pyo shared how he politely turns down fans’ requests to take photos with him.

On the 10th, a video titled “A Mystery Game Is Just an Excuse | EP. 121” was released on the YouTube channel DdeunDdeun. The video featured MC Yoo Jae-suk, along with Song Eun-yi, Go Kyung-pyo and BIBI, who are appearing together on tvN’s “Sixth Sense: B-side,” as guests showing off their witty banter.

That day, Yoo Jae-suk mentioned Go Kyung-pyo’s usual lifestyle and fashion, saying, “He dresses how he wants and lives how he wants. I, too, think, ‘Life should be lived like Go Kyung-pyo.’” He seemed impressed by Go’s attitude of living in his own way rather than being bound by other people’s opinions.

Go Kyung-pyo replied, “I’m still living freely and having fun.” Yoo then praised him, adding, “Just wanting to live freely doesn’t mean you can. It takes great courage to put what you want into action.”

Go Kyung-pyo went on to share his own way of handling fans’ requests for photos in everyday life. He said, “I get a lot of requests for photos because I’m willing to take them with anyone. But I’ve found that if I explain my situation, people understand even if I don’t take a picture.” Rather than automatically avoiding photo requests, he explained, he asks people to understand by being honest about his circumstances.

Go Kyung-pyo continued by giving a specific example. He said, “I’ll say, ‘I haven’t been able to wash, my beard has grown out, and I don’t want to have this look captured. If you understand how I feel, would it be okay if we didn’t take a picture?’ It might seem a little long, but if I honestly tell them how I feel, they say, ‘Of course.’”

Even when he has to turn down a request for a photo, he explained, he candidly shares his condition and reasons rather than simply refusing. The other person understands how he feels, and things are settled without unnecessary misunderstandings. Go Kyung-pyo drew attention by calmly sharing this approach to communication, based on his own experience.

Song Eun-yi agreed, saying, “That’s right. If you speak sincerely instead of just giving a perfunctory response, I think it could work.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.