Jang Yoon-jung’s Husband Do Kyung-wan Takes Charge of Childcare and His Children’s Education After Leaving Korean Broadcasting System (KBS)... “10,000 Good Things and 10,000 Bad Things”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Do Kyung-wan, a broadcaster and former announcer, returned to his old workplace, KBS, five years and seven months after announcing he was going freelance. Back at work for the first time in a long while, he expressed both excitement and nervousness and thanked the senior and junior colleagues who warmly welcomed him.

On the 10th, a video titled “I Visited My Old Home After 5 Years and 7 Months” was posted on the YouTube channel Dojang TV.

In the video, Do Kyung-wan headed somewhere after getting his hair and makeup done. Looking noticeably more nervous than usual, he described the day as “a meaningful one” and shared how special it felt.

“I have mixed feelings. Today is the day I’m going to work at KBS for the first time in five years and seven months since I left,” Do Kyung-wan explained. After leaving the company where he had worked for so long, he had been active as a freelance broadcaster, and now he was set to film at KBS again. He could not hide his complicated feelings ahead of a visit to his old workplace that felt both familiar and unfamiliar.

He was visiting to film an episode of KBS’s variety show Pyeonstorang. However, Do Kyung-wan said cautiously that he had not yet confirmed he would be officially joining the show.

“I’m going to Pyeonstorang to film the program. Even calling it ‘joining’ is a bit much, since there’s no guarantee of continued employment,” he said, adding, “For now, I’m going to work there on a trial basis.” Since it was his first time working at his old workplace in a while, he seemed both excited and cautious.

When Do Kyung-wan finally arrived at KBS, he looked at the familiar building and shared how much the moment meant to him. Since it was the place he had left after handing in his resignation of his own accord, he said he had a lot on his mind before returning.

“It’s the company I resigned from and walked out of of my own accord, isn’t it? I felt really sorry about coming back,” Do Kyung-wan said. Still, he was glad to see the familiar surroundings unchanged and remarked, “It’s just the same.” He seemed to feel a strange mix of emotions seeing his old workplace welcome him back just as it had before.

Do Kyung-wan then headed to the studio, where he was warmly reunited with senior announcer Kim Bo-min. The two, meeting again after a long time, spoke candidly about life after going freelance.

Kim Bo-min first asked, “What’s it like now that you’ve left?” Do Kyung-wan spoke frankly about the pros and cons of freelancing. “There are 10,000 good things and 10,000 bad things. It all evens out,” he replied, prompting laughter. It was an honest way of putting it: freelancing offers the advantages of working freely, but leaving an organization also means facing difficulties on your own.

Kim Bo-min wittily replied, “When freelancer syndrome hits, just press it.”

The filming, which had begun amid nerves, wrapped up without a hitch. Afterward, Do Kyung-wan described the warm atmosphere on set, which made all his worries and nerves seem unnecessary. He was moved by how the production crew and his senior and junior colleagues recognized him and welcomed him back to his old workplace.

“I was so nervous I was shaking like crazy, and now I see why they call it coming home. Since I came back to my old workplace, the producers and my senior and junior colleagues welcomed me and looked after me,” Do Kyung-wan said. His nerves about returning after such a long time seemed to ease thanks to the warm welcome he received.

Do Kyung-wan married Jang Yoon-jung in 2013, and they have a son and a daughter.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.