Baek Ji-young Humiliated at Bathhouse: “Why Are You So Fat?”—Lost 5 kg in Six Months

[Sportschosun | Reporter Kim So-hee] Singer Baek Ji-young drew laughs by sharing a blunt anecdote about what a body-scrub attendant once said to her at a bathhouse when she was at her heaviest.

On the 10th, a video was posted on Baek Ji-young’s YouTube channel titled “The Price of the Luxury Yacht Baek Ji-young Rode Once in LA and Fell in Love With (Maintenance Costs in the Hundreds of Millions of Won).”

The video showed Baek Ji-young ahead of a concert in the United States. Before the performance, she went out to eat with the staff, and during the meal, the conversation naturally turned to weight and dieting.

When a staff member told Baek Ji-young, “You’ve lost weight,” she spoke candidly about how her weight had changed. “I lost 5 kg over six months. People didn’t recognize me at 56 kg, but they do now that I’ve dropped to 55 kg,” she said, revealing that she currently weighs 49 kg.

Baek Ji-young went on to reveal that her heaviest weight had been 60.3 kg and shared a funny bathhouse anecdote from that time. She recalled how an unexpected remark had made her burst out laughing.

“There was one really funny situation. I went to a bathhouse I’d never been to before, and it was a place a lot of women who worked nights would go to,” Baek Ji-young began.

She went on to explain that she had visited the bathhouse with a dancer. “I said, ‘Let’s get a scrub now,’ booked one with a woman there, and lay down. The body-scrub attendant asked, ‘Are you singer Baek Ji-young, by any chance?’ When I said I was, she said, ‘Why are you so fat?’” she said, sending everyone there into fits of laughter.

The body-scrub attendant recognized her as a famous singer, but unexpectedly made a blunt comment about her figure. Baek Ji-young said that rather than feeling offended, she found the situation very funny at the time.

“She’s the kind of auntie who says things without making you feel bad at all. I laughed so hard the whole bathhouse rang with laughter. I told her, ‘I’m going to lose weight because of you, auntie,’” she added.

Baek Ji-young’s good-humored reaction to the body-scrub attendant’s unfiltered remark drew laughs, while her candid charm stood out as she openly shared even this past anecdote with her refreshingly frank way of speaking.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.