Baek Ji-young’s 10-year-old daughter already loves luxury goods: “She says she wants to carry a Chanel bag and wears my clothes, too”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Singer Baek Ji-young shared a relatable glimpse of everyday parenting, saying her daughter Haim is already eyeing her luxury bags and clothes.

On the 10th, a video titled “The Price of the Luxury Yacht Baek Ji-young Rode Once in LA and Fell in Love With (Maintenance Costs in the Hundreds of Millions of Won)” was posted on Baek’s YouTube channel.

The video showed Baek Ji-young ahead of a concert in the United States. While having a meal with her staff that day, Baek received a call from her daughter Haim and spoke with her, looking serious.

Baek told her daughter, “If you’re good, you can keep carrying that bag; otherwise, I’ll give it to Seoyeon as a gift,” and added firmly, “You know I won’t make any exceptions if I really think it’s not okay, right?” She was setting her own conditions for whether she would agree to her daughter’s request. The staff’s attention turned to Baek after she ended the call.

When a staff member asked, “Does she mean she wants to carry your bag, or is she asking you to buy her one?”, Baek explained, “She’s asking me to buy her one. She says she wants to carry a new bag when school starts.” Her daughter Haim wanted a bag for the new school year.

The staff member expressed envy, saying, “There are kids who inherit all their mom’s bags, right? Like getting handed down a Chanel bag. I’m jealous. When she gets a little older, she’ll be carrying your bags around.” When another staff member asked, “Is there anything that’s off-limits?”, Baek replied without hesitation, “She can’t take any of my luxury bags out.”

When a staff member asked, “Does she want to take them out?”, Baek said, “That’s right. Mini bags, things like Chanel and stuff,” revealing that her daughter often shows interest in her luxury bags. She added that her daughter also looks to her for clothes, saying, “She keeps wearing my T-shirts, too.”

Baek Ji-young shared her very real concerns about her daughter Haim wanting not only her luxury bags but even her T-shirts. The playful back-and-forth between a daughter already interested in her mother’s fashion items and a mother reluctant to hand them over elicited laughter.

Meanwhile, Baek Ji-young is married to actor Jung Suk-won, and they have a daughter, Haim.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.