Ham So-won: “Am I prettier than Fan Bingbing?” Her ex-husband came all the way to her home, but still gave no answer

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] TV personality Ham So-won once again reacted with a hint of jealousy toward her ex-husband, Jin Hua, after he met Chinese actress Fan Bingbing.

Although she said, “I wasn’t going to see him again,” she shared a photo of Jin Hua arriving at her home right after hearing the good news about his daughter’s grades.

On the 10th, Ham So-won posted a photo showing Jin Hua from behind during his visit on her social media, along with the hashtags “ex-husband” and “Chinese characters.”

She brought up again the question about their looks that she had asked Jin Hua earlier, saying, “I wasn’t going to see him again because he still hadn’t answered my question about whether I’m prettier.”

She said, however, that Jin Hua reacted immediately to news about their daughter, Hyejeong. Ham So-won explained, “As soon as he saw the text saying Hyejeong had gotten good grades, he called within 0.1 seconds and rushed right over.”

Even when her ex-husband came rushing over for their daughter, she still didn’t get the answer she wanted.

Ham So-won added, “Apart from saying he had a meal with Fan Bingbing and friends, he still hasn’t answered when I ask who’s prettier,” followed by “hahaha” to indicate laughter.

This post follows one she shared on the 8th. At the time, Ham So-won reported that Jin Hua had met Fan Bingbing in Busan, writing, “My ex-husband is still making me angry!”

She explained that after Jin Hua contacted her to say it would be difficult for him to see her this week, he told her he was in Busan and was with a woman. “He had gone to Busan to see actress Fan Bingbing,” she said.

She went on, “He still hasn’t answered whether she’s prettier than me,” and left a playful warning: “Just you wait until you come to Seoul!” The messaging exchange she shared also showed Jin Hua sending her a photo of himself with Fan Bingbing.

Jin Hua did in fact visit her home a few days later, but still didn’t answer the question Ham So-won had asked repeatedly. Their relationship—continuing to share news about their daughter and remain part of each other’s daily lives even after their divorce—once again drew attention.

Ham So-won and Jin Hua have a daughter, Hyejeong. They revealed some time later that they had divorced in 2022, and reports that they continued living together afterward sparked interest in whether they might get back together.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.