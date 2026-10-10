Lee Joon, who split from Jung So-min, on dating within the same industry: “I’d like to avoid it as much as possible”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Actor Lee Joon said he would “like to avoid dating someone who works in the same industry as much as possible”.

He said that while he was open to the possibility of marriage, he wanted a comfortable relationship without arguments or hurt feelings when dating.

On the show “Jeon Hyun-moo’s Plan 4,” which aired on the 9th on MBN and Kstar, Lee Joon visited popular restaurants in Ulsan with Jeon Hyun-moo and KwakTube and talked about marriage and dating.

That day, KwakTube asked Lee Joon, who was born in 1988, whether he wanted to get married. Lee Joon replied, “If I get married, I get married; if I don’t, then I don’t. I’m neither open nor closed to it.”

Asked whether he preferred dating someone who works in the same industry, he said, “I’d like to avoid it as much as possible.”

Lee Joon went on to explain what kind of relationship he wanted. “I just don’t want to fight at all, or feel hurt or make someone else feel hurt,” he said. “I like the kind of relationship I have with Hyun-moo hyung.”

Jeon Hyun-moo, hearing this, agreed, saying, “I’m exactly the same. I like someone who can respect each person’s life.” In other words, they prefer a relationship in which they can respect each other’s lives and feel comfortable together.

Married KwakTube, however, offered a different view, saying, “Still, there is such a thing as love.”

Lee Joon responded with advice that drew laughs: “Jun-bin, you have to live for yourself. You shouldn’t depend on other people.” The three men’s differing views on marriage and dating became another topic of conversation over the meal.

Lee Joon previously had a public relationship with actor Jung So-min. They met through the KBS 2TV drama “My Father Is Strange” and announced their breakup after confirming their relationship in 2018.

However, Lee Joon did not directly link his desire to avoid dating someone in the same industry to his past relationship experiences that day.

Lee Joon debuted as a member of the group MBLAQ (Music Boys Live in Absolute Quality) before expanding his career into acting. He continues to work in both dramas and variety shows.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.