Former EXO member Kris Wu appears with a face twice as big in prison photo... turns out to be a manipulated image

[Park Aram, Sportschosun reporter] A so-called “dramatic weight-gain photo from prison” of Kris Wu, formerly of EXO, has been drawing attention online. Interest has focused on claims that the widely circulated photo, said to show him having gained significant weight since his incarceration, is actually an edited image based on an older photo.

Recently, a photo of a man believed to be Kris Wu, with a shaved head and wearing a red plaid shirt, spread across Chinese social media platforms including Weibo. The man in the photo has a noticeably rounder face and even a double chin, looking quite different from his formerly angular appearance. Some netizens who saw it reacted by asking, “Is the food in prison really that good?” and “How well must they feed him for him to have gained so much weight?”

However, questions were raised about whether the photo had actually been taken during his incarceration. Some found it suspicious that the inmate was wearing civilian clothes, and netizens later found a photo they believe to be the original.

The original photo is reportedly from an interview Kris Wu gave to Chinese media outlet Sohu in 2015. The red plaid shirt he wore then matches the clothing in the image that spread online, lending credence to claims that it is a composite image based on an old photo, with his body shape altered.

Some netizens said the image came from a “fat stars” composite video that had once been popular online. The claim that Kris Wu actually gained weight rapidly after his incarceration also appears to remain unverified.

Other rumors that spread online said Kris Wu had argued with other inmates over food while in detention, or had been bullied by fellow inmates because he sang frequently. However, these claims have also not been confirmed as true.

Kris Wu is a Canadian singer and actor born in 1990 in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, China. He debuted in 2012 under the name Kris as a member of EXO and its subunit EXO-M. After leaving the group, he continued working as a singer and actor, primarily in China.

He was arrested in China in 2021 on sexual assault charges and sentenced in 2022 to 13 years in prison for sexual assault and other offenses. He is reportedly set to be deported from China after serving his sentence.

Recently, a rumor also spread online that Kris Wu had died earlier this year at a detention facility in Beijing, China. However, the death report has not been officially confirmed either.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.