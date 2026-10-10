“Because You’re Dangerous”: Lee Seung-woo Had Long Kept His Distance from Kim Young-gwang, Now in ‘Road Rage’ Controversy—Past Remark Resurfaces

[Sportschosun reporter Park Aram] A past joking remark by footballer Lee Seung-woo about former national team goalkeeper Kim Young-gwang—“Because you’re a little dangerous”—is drawing attention again. Kim recently apologized amid a road rage controversy, prompting renewed interest in a conversation the two had on a variety show.

On the 9th, Kim Young-gwang apologized in a post on his personal account regarding the recent road rage controversy. He bowed his head, saying, “I’m sorry for causing so many people worry and concern.”

Kim said police had so far decided not to refer the case and had found no grounds to suspect him. He added that he had realized he needed to consider other people’s safety and perspective on the road, and said he would reflect on his driving habits.

Meanwhile, Lee Seung-woo’s remark on the MBC variety show ‘Radio Star,’ which aired last July, is also drawing attention again.

Kim Jung-min, Kim Young-gwang, Lee Seung-woo, and Jung Seung-hwan appeared as guests on the show. During filming, MC Kim Gu-ra saw Lee sitting apart from Kim and remarked on the distance between them, saying, “You two are really keeping your distance from each other.”

Kim Young-gwang expressed hurt, saying he hadn’t even realized Lee Seung-woo was sitting next to him. He lamented, “I used to keep in touch with Seung-woo from time to time, but he gradually (stopped responding to me),” and also asked Lee, “Did you block me?”

Lee Seung-woo made everyone laugh with his reply: “I didn’t block you, but you’re a little dangerous.” When Kim continued to express hurt, saying Lee didn’t even like his social media posts, Lee added, “Because I still have another 10 years to go.” The joke—that he would keep his distance from Kim because he still had to continue his playing career—sent the room into laughter.

Kim Young-gwang played as a national team goalkeeper during his career and has been active on YouTube and variety shows since retiring. Lee Seung-woo continues to play professional football and make an impact both on and off the field.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.