‘Saya♥’ Shim Hyung-tak and son Haru named Yamanashi ambassadors after their popularity soars

[Sportschosun reporter Park Aram] Actor Shim Hyung-tak and his son Haru have been selected as the inaugural international exchange ambassadors for Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan.

Shim Hyung-tak’s wife, Saya, shared the news through her personal account on the 10th.

Saya happily shared, “A few days ago, Shim and Haru were appointed as the inaugural ‘Yamanashi International Exchange Ambassadors’ in my hometown of Yamanashi Prefecture,” adding, “Congratulations, Shim and Haru.”

She added, “I will continue to serve as a bridge for exchanges between Yamanashi and Korea and share the beautiful things about Yamanashi.”

She also shared what happened at the appointment ceremony. Saya thanked those who attended the event, saying, “Haru had just woken up, but so many people welcomed us warmly that we were able to get through it without a hitch. Thank you so much.”

Meanwhile, Shim Hyung-tak married his Japanese wife, Saya, in 2023, and they have a son, Haru. He shares his family’s daily life through television and social media, connecting with the public.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.