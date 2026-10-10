Harisu furious over rude question: “How do you have sex with your husband? That’s disgusting.”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Transgender entertainer Harisu revealed a rude question a reporter once asked her when she announced her marriage, and spoke about how upset it made her.

On the 20th, a video titled “Rude Questions Asked Because I’m Transgender” was released on the YouTube channel Studio 830.

In the video, Harisu recounted an outrageous incident from the time she announced her marriage. She said that at an official press conference arranged to announce the news, a reporter asked a question that intruded on her private life.

Harisu recalled the incident: “The truly rude thing was what a reporter who came to the press conference said when I announced that I was getting married. They asked, ‘How do you have sex with your husband?’”

Harisu reportedly could not hide her bewilderment at the unexpected question at an official event. “Isn’t it absurd even to bring something like that up? We aren’t even that close,” she said. “Even if we were close, it would be a rude question, but they suddenly asked me that at a press conference,” she added, expressing her displeasure.

Harisu stressed that the question was so rude it went beyond simply making her uncomfortable and was difficult to understand. She said it was especially outrageous that, at an official event announcing the important news of her marriage, someone publicly asked about her private life—and, in particular, her deeply personal sex life.

Harisu also candidly shared what she thought when she heard the reporter’s question. “I wondered what was going on in this person’s head. I thought, what kind of life must they lead to be able to say something so disgusting?” she said, expressing her displeasure.

She added, “I once gave that reporter a sharp telling-off too, telling them to come to their senses.” Rather than simply putting up with the rude question and letting it pass, she directly called out the inappropriate behavior.

Through this anecdote, Harisu made clear that being transgender does not mean she should be expected to accept personal questions as a matter of course. Prying into someone’s private life without considering how close they are to the other person or the place and circumstances in which the question is asked is inevitably rude.

Harisu was the first transgender celebrity in Korea’s entertainment industry. She made a strong impression on the public and became widely known through a cosmetics ad in 2001. She went on to work in various fields, including as a singer, actress and television personality, establishing herself as one of the country’s leading transgender entertainers.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.