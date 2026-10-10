Hong Jin-young shows off her tiny waist in a skin-tight dress... puts pregnancy rumors to rest once and for all

[Sportschosun reporter Park Aram] Singer Hong Jin-young drew attention with recent photos she shared ahead of a performance.

On the 9th, Hong Jin-young posted photos on her personal account capturing moments from her day ahead of an outdoor performance.

She also shared her thoughts on the chilly weather, writing, “It’s fall, but it feels like winter will be here soon. The weather is just right for an outdoor performance.”

In the photos, Hong Jin-young stood in front of the camera wearing a short dress in shades of brown.

Her long black hair, styled with bangs, gave her a fresh look, while she showed off her endearing charm with her hand near her face and a smile in her eyes.

In other photos, she leaned forward or pointed at the camera with her finger, making playful expressions that created a cheerful mood.

The body-hugging dress paired with her naturally styled hair completed a polished look.

Meanwhile, Hong Jin-young was once swept up in unexpected pregnancy rumors after an old performance video spread online. The controversy erupted when some internet users speculated about the shape of her abdomen as seen in the video.

Hong Jin-young previously addressed the allegations last year on the SBS variety show Dolsing Fourmen. At the time, she said, “My stomach doesn’t look like that. I get hurt when I read the comments,” expressing how upset she was by the speculation about her.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.