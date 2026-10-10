Ye Esther caught in the fallout from husband Hong Hye-geol’s criticism of ‘Assassin(s)’: “I’ll sell the company and stop making money”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Ye Esther, a doctor and entrepreneur, said that after her husband Hong Hye-geol made remarks about the film ‘Assassin(s),’ the company she runs was also targeted by malicious comments.

She revealed that employees were unable to do other work because they were busy deleting comments, and that she had even considered no longer making money.

On the 9th, a video titled ‘Ye Esther and Hong Hye-geol on the Brink of Separation (Pledge, Resignation Announcement, Allowance Cutoff)’ was released on the YouTube channel ‘Ye Esther’s Esther TV.’

Ye Esther said that before the controversy erupted, she had asked her husband to be careful about using social media.

She recalled, “I had a feeling something was up the day before. I told him the day before, ‘Hye-geol, please be careful on Facebook.’ I left early that morning, and I kept getting texts from him saying, ‘I’m sorry.’ A little while later, the internet was in an uproar.”

She said the fallout spread to the company as well. Ye Esther said, “Our company’s online pages were plastered with malicious comments. Our employees couldn’t do anything else; they deleted all of them.”

After Ye Esther had been angry for several days, Hong Hye-geol reportedly said he would delete Facebook. But she said he changed his position the next day, saying he would avoid social and political topics and write only about medicine and culture.

Ye Esther said this led her to another concern. She said, “Should someone who writes so well have to spend the rest of his life unable to write what he wants just because I run a company?” She added, “I was going to tell him, ‘I’ll stop making money now.’”

Hong Hye-geol explained what happened at the time: “Instead of the conclusion being ‘Keep writing,’ she said she wouldn’t make money. She came to the absurd conclusion that she’d sell the company.” This was not an announcement that they had actually decided to sell the company, but a conversation between the couple amid their conflict.

Ye Esther also said she would resign if the same situation happened again. She said, “If another post that makes things difficult for the company appears on Facebook, I’ll be too embarrassed in front of the employees, so I’ll resign for the time being and support Hye-geol at home.”

Hong Hye-geol responded by saying he would not write sensitive posts going forward.

He said, “I don’t think I should make things difficult for the employees,” and added, “People have all kinds of different views, so for me to emphasize only one side’s thinking too strongly also seems irresponsible for someone in the public eye. Anyway, I’ll reflect on it.”

Meanwhile, last month Hong Hye-geol posted on social media criticizing the film ‘Assassin(s),’ which was inspired by the shooting of First Lady Yuk Young-soo.

He sparked controversy by saying, “The film ‘Assassin(s)’ makes me uncomfortable,” and arguing, “Is it right to insult the deceased with an absurd conspiracy theory when her family is still alive, and half the population respects or at least acknowledges her?”

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.