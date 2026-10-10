Two months into his hiatus, Park Wi faces backlash over old videos; subscribers fall from 1 million to the 930,000s

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] YouTuber Park Wi has been inactive on YouTube for about two months, and subscribers continue to leave. The subscriber count for WERACLE, which once topped 1 million, has fallen to the 930,000s.

As of the 10th, Park Wi’s YouTube channel WERACLE had about 939,000 subscribers. Given that it had remained in the 1 million range through August, it has lost at least 60,000 subscribers in less than two months.

Park Wi has also effectively stopped his YouTube activities. After facing criticism for posting a video about a fall on a KTX train in August, he deleted the video and apologized. He has not uploaded any new content since.

At the time, Park Wi released CCTV footage, saying that while he was getting off a KTX train, his wheelchair caught on the foot of a social service worker who was helping him, causing him to fall. Despite the worker’s apology at the scene, criticism continued that it was excessive to post the footage on a channel with 1 million subscribers.

Park Wi eventually apologized, saying, “I didn’t consider the staff member’s position. My way of communicating was immature, and I didn’t think things through.” On August 24, shortly after the controversy, his subscriber count fell to 998,000, and he lost the title of “YouTuber with 1 million subscribers.”

After that, his past videos were also brought back into the spotlight one after another. Last month, some questioned whether remarks and actions in a video he filmed in 2022 with blind YouTuber Oneshot Hansol mocked the other person’s disability.

More recently, a video released in 2024, “Our First Chuseok at the In-Laws’!” was brought up again.

The video features actress Yoon So-hee, who is said to be the foster daughter of director Park Chan-hong, Park Wi’s father.

Some netizens raised suspicions, citing the meal and conversations, that Park Wi’s family showed more consideration for Yoon So-hee than for their daughter-in-law, Song Ji-eun. Others, however, said it was difficult to draw conclusions about the actual family relationships or whether discrimination had occurred based on only parts of the video.

The criticism spread to Yoon So-hee’s personal social media accounts. As critical comments poured in simply because she appeared in the video, some called for people to refrain from indiscriminate personal attacks on third parties.

A video from about three years ago, in which he called 119 for treatment of pressure sores, is also being shared online again.

Park Wi explained that he tested negative for COVID-19 after developing a fever, but later called 119 for emergency treatment because his wound was so severe that the bed sheets were soaked with blood.

The video also shows paramedics moving Park Wi after they arrived. Because the pressure sores made it difficult for him to sit in his wheelchair, he was moved face down with the paramedics’ help.

Park Wi said he had a disagreement with the paramedics during the process. He said they told him, in effect, that it was difficult to consider the situation an emergency because the treatment would take a long time.

He stressed that pressure sores are not a minor issue for people with paralysis of the lower body and that attitudes need to change.

In a follow-up video, he described his lengthy treatment, saying the wound had still not healed even after six months. He also featured a wound-care product through product placement (PPL).

As the video recently came back into the spotlight, some netizens criticized the decision to call 119, the filming of the paramedics as they responded, and the inclusion of product advertising in follow-up treatment content.

Others argued that, since insufficient information had been disclosed about the patient’s condition at the time and the factors needed for medical judgment, it was not possible to determine from only parts of the video whether the situation was an emergency or whether using emergency services was appropriate.

With the holiday video and the pressure-sore treatment video also being revisited one after another, beginning with the KTX controversy, the debate appears to be expanding to Park Wi’s past content as a whole. While new uploads remain on hold, his subscriber count has also fallen to the 930,000s.

Meanwhile, Park Wi rose to prominence by sharing his rehabilitation and daily life on YouTube after being diagnosed with quadriplegia following a fall from a building in 2014. In 2024, he married Song Ji-eun, formerly of the group Secret.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.