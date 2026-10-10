“A total spitting image” Lee Si-eon goes on a date in matching outfits with his 5-month-old son... Where are Seo Ji-seung’s genes?

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Actor Lee Si-eon drew attention after sharing a tender glimpse of daily life with his 5-month-old son.

On the 10th, a photo was posted on the social media account jointly run by Lee Si-eon and Seo Ji-seung, along with the caption, “A date in matching outfits with Dad.”

The photo showed Lee Si-eon heading out with his son, Solmin, held snugly in his arms. The two wore matching yellow outfits side by side, completing an adorable coordinated look. Seeing Lee Si-eon holding his son revealed the tenderness of a first-time dad and made the scene all the more heartwarming.

In particular, after the photo was shared, fans’ attention turned to the child’s face. His appearance, which seemed to be a dead ringer for his dad, Lee Si-eon, immediately caught their eye. Fans expressed their amazement in comments such as, “Those genes are incredible,” “The baby really looks like his dad,” and “It looks like Lee Si-eon is holding Lee Si-eon.” The father and son’s striking resemblance continues to draw intense interest.

Meanwhile, Lee Si-eon and Seo Ji-seung began publicly dating in 2018 and married in December 2021. The two became parents when they welcomed their son in May.

Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.