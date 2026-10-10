T.O.P’s Agency Apologizes for 20-Year Fan Site’s Closure, Vows to Improve Communication

[Sportschosun | Reporter Park A-ram] As a fan site that had supported singer and actor T.O.P (real name: Choi Seung-hyun), formerly of BigBang, for 20 years announced it was shutting down, his agency said it would improve communication with fans.

On the 10th, T.O.P’s agency, TOPSPOT PICTURES, posted an apology to fans through its official account.

The agency said, “First, we would like to sincerely thank all the fans who have cherished and supported T.O.P for so long,” adding, “We are taking seriously the feedback you have recently shared with us.”

It continued, “We deeply apologize that news about his activities and communication did not reach the fans who had been waiting for so long, and that this caused hurt and disappointment.”

The agency also promised to incorporate fans’ opinions into the artist’s activities and its operations as a whole. It added, “Going forward, we will listen more closely to the feedback you send us and actively reflect it in the artist’s activities and our operations overall,” and, “We will review how we communicate with fans and share information through our official channels as soon as we have developed ways to improve.”

The apology came as a fan site that had supported T.O.P for many years announced it was shutting down.

The fan site CHOIDOT said it would conclude its activities, which had continued for about 20 years since August 24, 2006. The administrators said it had become difficult to keep the site running, accusing T.O.P and his agency of disregarding fans’ opinions and failing to act responsibly.

The administrators stressed that album releases and fans’ support are not a one-way exchange. Their point was that just as fans wait for and support an artist’s activities, the agency and artist should also listen to fans. They also criticized the attitude of accepting only what is pleasing to hear instead of taking fans’ opinions on board.

Concerns were also raised about the agency’s system for communicating with fans. The fan site claimed that when T.O.P released his solo album “Multiple Perspectives,” there were too few of the performances fans had hoped for and too little active communication. It said that because no official inquiry channel, community, or email service had been set up, the fan site had taken on various practical tasks, including responding to inquiries from international fans. The administrators also released emails they had exchanged with agency representatives in connection with the matter.

The recently canceled fan exhibition was also cited as part of the conflict. The fan site said it had planned an exhibition for about 300 people, but the participation rate fell short of expectations, increasing the organizers’ financial burden and ultimately leading them to cancel the event. Since the cancellation coincided with news becoming public that T.O.P and actress Nana were dating, some interpreted it as a result of fans leaving.

The administrators explained that even though some fans knew about the relationship, they had not discussed it publicly out of respect for the couple’s privacy. They countered that interpreting the exhibition’s cancellation and the site’s closure simply as fans leaving because they were disappointed by dating rumors distorted the real issue.

They also said that although they informed the agency about the exhibition’s cancellation, they felt they had received no meaningful response—for example, they were criticized for including the ticket reservation rate in their announcement rather than being helped to resolve the problem. They said that disappointment with an operating model that had relied on fans’ voluntary efforts, along with the lack of communication, ultimately led them to close the site.

The fan site’s administrators ended their 20 years of activity by stating that fans’ support and dedication should not be treated as something to draw on only when needed.

T.O.P rose to popularity as a member of BigBang and later expanded his career into acting. More recently, he drew attention after confirming that he was dating actress Nana. Attention is now focused on whether his agency’s apology and promise to improve communication can win fans back.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

▶ The full statement follows

Hello.

This is TOPSPOT PICTURES.

First, we would like to sincerely thank all the fans who have cherished and supported T.O.P for so long.

We are taking seriously the feedback you have recently shared with us.

We deeply apologize that news about his activities and communication did not reach the fans who had been waiting for so long, and that this caused hurt and disappointment.

Going forward, we will listen more closely to the feedback you send us and actively reflect it in the artist’s activities and our operations overall.

We will also review how we communicate with fans and share information through our official channels as soon as we have developed ways to improve.

We will return with a better approach so that we can repay the love you have shown the artist.

Thank you.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.