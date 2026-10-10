Did Lee Kwang-soo not know it was “Ilbe slang”?... He hurriedly tried to walk it back after looking up the banned word: “I recalled it”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Actor Lee Kwang-soo was caught off guard by an unexpected banned word while sending a message to comfort a fan.

Wondering why his message had been blocked, he even shared his search results. A short while later, he appeared to try to smooth things over, saying, “I recalled it” and “Now I’m wide awake.”

In a conversation posted on the fan communication platform Bubble on the 10th, Lee Kwang-soo replied to a fan’s message: “Oppa, I fought with my younger sibling this morning and got scolded. Please comfort me.”

He comforted the fan with words to the effect of, “You’re so cute. You have no idea how cute you are right now. As time goes by, you’ll want to pinch your cheeks.” However, in the publicly shared screenshot, the end of “how cute you are” appeared as “cute” followed by two placeholder characters.

Lee Kwang-soo then typed the syllables “un” and “ji” with a space between them and asked, “Why is this a banned word?” He was wondering why part of the sentence he was trying to write had been flagged as a banned word.

He later shared a screenshot of search results explaining the word’s meaning. The screen showed dictionary definitions, including a word for cloud mushroom and a method of using one’s fingers when playing an instrument. Lee Kwang-soo expressed his puzzlement, saying, “Why is this?”

But his reaction changed a few minutes later. At 11:21 a.m., he said, “I recalled it,” and added a message one minute later: “Now I’m wide awake.”

Apart from its ordinary dictionary meanings, the word has been used in some online communities, including Ilbe, as slang mocking the death of former President Roh Moo-hyun.

In this exchange, however, Lee Kwang-soo encountered the banned-word filter while typing the everyday expression “how cute you are” and asked why it had been flagged. It is difficult to conclude that he intentionally used a derogatory expression.

The publicly shared screenshot did not show what explanation Lee Kwang-soo heard afterward or exactly what he recalled. A brief message he left after sharing the search results suggested that he had been caught off guard only belatedly.

The exchange, in which he had meant to warmly comfort a fan, drew attention after it led to an unexpected banned-word alert and an attempt to smooth things over.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.