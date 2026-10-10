Jeon Mi-do gives gift certificates to all her agency’s employees after receiving an incentive for ‘The Man Who Lives with the King’—how big was it?

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] News that Jeon Mi-do, who received an incentive for the film ‘The Man Who Lives with the King,’ also gave gift certificates to employees at her agency has warmed hearts.

On the 10th, Song Eun-i, Go Kyung-pyo and BIBI appeared on ‘Pinggyego,’ a show on the YouTube channel ‘DdeunDdeun,’ and chatted about various topics.

Song Eun-i began by saying she had a heartwarming story she really wanted to share. It was about the film ‘The Man Who Lives with the King.’ She described a special gesture by the production team after the film’s success, creating a warm atmosphere.

Song Eun-i revealed, “The film ‘The Man Who Lives with the King’ did well, so the production company’s head and director Jang Hang-jun put up the money and paid incentives to everyone, including the staff.” In other words, they shared the film’s success with the staff who helped make it a hit. The actors also reportedly all received incentives.

Song Eun-i went a step further and shared a heartwarming story about Jeon Mi-do, an actress represented by medialab siso, the agency she leads. After receiving an incentive for the film’s success, Jeon Mi-do didn’t keep the joy to herself but also showed kindness to the agency’s employees.

She said, “Even though she had signed on for ‘The Man Who Lives with the King’ before joining our company, she gave gift certificates to every employee. I hope people hear about it far and wide.”

Song Eun-i explained why she was sharing the story on Jeon Mi-do’s behalf, saying that Jeon wasn’t the type to publicize her own good deeds. She joked, “There’s no way Ms. Jeon Mi-do would talk about it herself. Director Jang Hang-jun wouldn’t either. He never talks about other people’s good deeds, so I’m saying it myself,” drawing laughs.

The film ‘The Man Who Lives with the King’ is set in Cheongnyeongpo in 1457 and tells the story of a village chief (played by Yoo Hae-jin) who volunteers to be exiled there to revive his village, and a young former king (Park Ji-hoon) who is ousted and sent into exile. With a cumulative audience of 16.93 million, it ranked second among the highest-grossing Korean films of all time, behind ‘The Admiral: Roaring Currents.’ Jeon Mi-do gives a powerful performance as Mae-hwa, a court lady who serves Prince Danjong as his closest attendant.

Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.