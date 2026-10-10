Kang Seok-woo Shares Family Photo with His Wife and Daughter, Both Prettier Than Actresses: “Celebrating His 70th Birthday”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Actor Kang Seok-woo spent a special time with his family to celebrate his 70th birthday.

On the 10th, a video titled “Dad’s Birthday Vlog?? | Do We Look a Little Alike..?” was posted on Kang Da-eun’s YouTube channel.

In the video, Kang Da-eun went to a restaurant with her mother and her older brother and his wife to celebrate her father Kang Seok-woo’s birthday. The family gathered to enjoy a meal and celebrate his birthday. Afterward, they continued their warm celebration, sharing a cake Kang Da-eun had lovingly prepared and gifts each family member had picked out.

But amid the laughter, Kang Da-eun suddenly couldn’t hold back her overwhelming emotions. Looking at her father, who had turned 70 before she knew it, she was struck by how quickly time had passed.

Kang Da-eun shared her candid feelings, saying, “I got a little teary thinking, ‘When did he get so old?’” It was a happy day celebrating her father’s birthday, but it seems she also experienced mixed emotions as she watched her parents grow older with time.

Afterward, Kang Da-eun went to a photo studio to make a special memory with her parents. She explained why she had planned the photo shoot, saying, “I’m going to take pictures with Mom and Dad, the three of us, to mark Dad’s birthday. It won’t be a proper family portrait; I just want to capture how we look right now.”

Rather than staging a grand event, she wanted to preserve a record of her family as they are in this moment. After the photo shoot, Kang Da-eun also shared her satisfaction. “I hadn’t actually planned to take pictures, but once we did, I realized how nice it was to capture a moment that won’t come back,” she said, calling it “a meaningful and happy time.”

After the video was released, netizens also responded warmly. Fans left comments such as “The whole family is beautiful,” “Happy birthday, sir!” and “Seeing Da-eun get choked up made me tear up too,” congratulating Kang Seok-woo on his birthday and relating to the family’s affectionate interactions.

Kang Da-eun first came to public attention when she appeared with Kang Seok-woo on the SBS variety show “Take Care of My Dad” in 2015. At the time, she drew attention not only for her innocent beauty but also for the warm everyday moments she shared with her father.

After graduating from Dongguk University’s Department of Theater, Kang Da-eun went on to pursue acting in earnest. She made her historical-drama debut as Songhwa in TV Chosun’s 2020 series “Wind, Clouds and Rain” and also made a special appearance in KBS2’s 2021 series “At a Distance, Spring Is Green.” She currently works as both an actor and a model.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.