Hwang Jae-gyun finally lets his held-back tears flow, breaking down at his retirement ceremony (The Manager)

Former baseball player Hwang Jae-gyun finally lets the tears he had been holding back flow in the last moment of his 20-year baseball career.

In episode 419 of Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)’s variety show ‘The Manager,’ airing on the 10th, viewers will see Hwang Jae-gyun bring his 20-year career as a professional player to a close. The show was planned by Noh Si-yong, directed by Chae Hyeon-seok, Kim Hae-ni, Lee Da-un, Seo Ye-na and Kang Yeon-ju, and written by Yeo Hyeon-jeon.

Hwang Jae-gyun’s biggest concern that day is whether he will get to play in his final game as a player. Although he has been named to the ‘Retired Player Special Entry,’ the Wiz team he plays for is locked in a fierce battle for position as it tries to hold on to first place.

With the game shaping up to be a close contest separated by three runs, whether Hwang Jae-gyun will get to play remains uncertain until the very end. As he anxiously watches from the bench, the mood suddenly changes at a remark from manager Lee Kang-chul.

At last, Hwang Jae-gyun steps up to the plate, and the stadium fills with enthusiastic cheers. Not only Wiz fans but also Giants fans, whose team he played for over the past seven years, join in singing his fan song, creating a special moment.

Just when everyone thinks it will end with his final at-bat, another unexpected opportunity comes Hwang Jae-gyun’s way. Attention is focused on the behind-the-scenes story of how he, returning to the field after 345 days, went on to play defense as well as bat.

After the game, a retirement ceremony marks the end of baseball player Hwang Jae-gyun’s 20-year career. Following congratulatory messages from teammates, seniors and juniors, a heartfelt video letter from his parents is shown, and the venue fills with tears. Hwang, watching his parents’ message, finally breaks down and lets out the tears he had been holding back. He is then set to move fans with a retirement speech delivered in person before those who believed in and supported him for 20 years. The program airs tonight (the 10th) at 11:10 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.