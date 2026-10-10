‘Remarried to a Non-Celebrity ♥’ Oh Yoon-ah Celebrates Double Joy as Her Autistic Son Min-i Gets a Job... Happy Mother-Son Trip

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Oh Yoon-ah drew attention by sharing glimpses of her travels with her son Min-i.

On the 10th, Oh Yoon-ah shared a photo of herself with her son Min-i on social media, accompanied by the caption, “Always~.”

The two spent time together in a warm, affectionate atmosphere in the photos, showing off their heartwarming mother-son chemistry.

Min-i, who recently shared the news that he had found a job, caught the eye with his more mature, dependable appearance.

His healthier appearance and noticeably brighter demeanor also caught the eye. The affection between mother and son came through clearly as Oh Yoon-ah enjoyed traveling with him.

Oh Yoon-ah, too, showed off her still-slim figure and healthy glow. Her bright demeanor in everyday moments with her son drew fans’ attention.

Meanwhile, after her divorce, Oh Yoon-ah raised her son Min-i, who is on the autism spectrum, on her own and has always shown him great affection. She has consistently shared glimpses of life with her son on television and social media, earning support and empathy from many people.

Recently, she made headlines by sharing the news that her son Min-i had found a job. She also received congratulations after news emerged that she had remarried a non-celebrity last July, after 11 years, and started a new family.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.