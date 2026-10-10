Han Hye-yeon, really 54? Her unbelievable look in leggings at 44 kg... “Anything she throws on looks perfect”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Su-hyeon] Stylist Han Hye-yeon showed off a slimmer figure and bold fashion sense after losing 16 kg.

On the 9th, Han Hye-yeon shared an update on her social media, writing, “The holiday break begins~ On my way to work out and then go to work. Even if it’s simple, home-cooked food is the best.”

In the released photos, Han Hye-yeon paired figure-hugging leggings with a jacket to create a polished athleisure look.

Her confident pose and model-like aura caught the eye. Even in comfortable workout clothes, she showed off her personal fashion sense to the fullest.

Her leggings look, which revealed her silhouette, particularly caught people’s attention as she wore it with ease. She stood out for her confidence, undaunted by the bold styling.

Netizens who saw the photos admired Han Hye-yeon’s fashion sense, commenting, “Anything you throw on looks perfect on you,” and “Oh my, oh my!”

Earlier, Han Hye-yeon made headlines when she revealed that she had successfully lost a total of 16 kg through consistent dieting. She has continued to share glimpses of her daily life, maintaining her weight and staying committed to exercise and diet management.

She recently drew attention after reports that she was maintaining a weight in the 44-kg range.

Han Hye-yeon, reportedly 54, is said to be committed to self-care, combining exercise with diet management.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.