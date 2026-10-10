Yano Shiho, wife of Choo Sung-hoon, gets a son 31 years her junior... NCT WISH’s Sakuya: “Not Mom, but big sister”

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Model Yano Shiho, wife of mixed martial arts fighter Choo Sung-hoon, beamed at NCT WISH’s Sakuya, who is 31 years younger than her, for calling her “big sister.”

On the 10th, a video titled “The Day Yano Shiho’s Dream of Having a Son Came True (ft. NCT WISH’s Sakuya and Ryo)” was posted on the YouTube channel “Shiho Yano.”

In the video, Yano Shiho looked excited as she said, “I’m going to meet my son today.” She continued, “There’s a 31-year age gap between me and today’s guest,” and, with an eager expression, added, “I’m really old enough to be your mom. Son.”

The “sons” she met a little later turned out to be Sakuya and Ryo of the group NCT WISH. After warmly greeting the two, Yano Shiho approached them in a friendly manner, saying, “What should you call me? I’m Tokyo Mom.” Sakuya then suggested, “How about calling you Tokyo Big Sis?” prompting laughter. Surprised by the unexpected form of address, Yano Shiho asked, “Is it okay to call me big sister?” Then she laughed brightly and said, “I feel younger.”

Sakuya then said of his age, “I’m 19 by international age this year,” and Yano Shiho said, “Sarang is 14,” once again expressing surprise at how young the two were.

Yano Shiho also got to go on a date with a son, something she had long dreamed of. Saying, “I’ve wanted to go on a date with my son,” she set off on a shopping date with Sakuya and Ryo.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.