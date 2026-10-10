Is Lee Ji-hye’s daughter Taeri really in second grade? “She looks like a middle schooler...” Her mom is amazed by her rapid growth

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Su-hyun] Singer Lee Ji-hye drew attention after sharing an update on her eldest daughter Taeri’s rapid growth.

On the 9th, Lee Ji-hye shared photos of Taeri on her social media, along with the caption, “She looks like a middle schooler...”

In the photos, Taeri captured attention with an air that seemed noticeably more mature than before.

Although she is still in the second grade of elementary school, Taeri has grown so much that her mother, Lee Ji-hye, could not hide her surprise.

Lee Ji-hye reacted affectionately, saying that her daughter, who is growing by the day, already looks like a middle schooler.

Taeri has often shown an interest in idols and displayed a special flair of her own, prompting interest in whether she has the star quality of her mother, Lee Ji-hye. People are looking forward to seeing how Taeri, who has shown her unique charm from a young age, will grow in the future.

Meanwhile, Lee Ji-hye married tax accountant Moon Jae-wan in 2017, and they have two daughters.

The private elementary school attended by her eldest daughter, Taeri, has also drawn attention, with annual tuition alone reportedly reaching about 12 million won, excluding admission-related costs.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.