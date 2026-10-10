Yoo Hye-jung’s daughter charged several million won in an advertising scam... mother’s quick thinking leads to dramatic cancellation

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Actress Yoo Hye-jung’s daughter, Seo Gyu-won, recounted a frightening experience in which she was deceived by a scam company and charged several million won while running an online shopping mall.

On the 10th, a video titled “Actress Yoo Hye-jung Reveals 15 Years of Online Shopping Mall Know-How” was posted on the YouTube channel “Bungeoppang Family Hyejeong Gyuwon.”

That day, Seo Gyu-won explained how she came to run an online shopping mall. She said, “When I was in college, my mom once told me, ‘Why don’t you give it a try?’” Yoo Hye-jung said, “Isn’t it important to get some experience?”

But something unexpected happened as the business she had started with such ambition got underway. Seo Gyu-won recalled her enthusiasm at the time, saying, “When you open a market, there are a lot of offers like, ‘We’ll advertise for you and get you top placement.’ I was so ambitious that I thought, ‘I’ll make this shopping mall thrive all on my own.’”

The problem arose after she received a call about advertising. Seo Gyu-won revealed, “I got a scam call, signed something, and paid several million won by credit card.” She paid without suspicion after being told they would help with advertising and top placement, but soon sensed that something was off.

Yoo Hye-jung recalled Seo Gyu-won’s situation at the time, saying, “I heard she kept feeling that something was wrong.” Seo Gyu-won said, “But I’d already paid,” adding, “There wasn’t anything like ChatGPT back then, so I searched on Google, and it turned out to be a very well-known scam company.”

Seo Gyu-won was greatly flustered when she realized what had happened. “My heart was pounding from that point on,” she said. “But my mom thought quickly. She said, ‘I’m sorry, but we’re filming right now, and this whole process has been recorded. Would it be a problem if this part were aired?’”

She continued, “They must have realized they’d made a mistake, because they said, ‘Then we’ll cancel it. But we can’t do a full refund, so we’ll cancel it after deducting a 10% fee.’” In the end, she did not receive a full refund, but her mother’s response helped her get some of the payment back.

Seo Gyu-won said her mother told her, “Think of it as a life lesson learned on the cheap,” adding that she became more careful afterward.

Meanwhile, Yoo Hye-jung married former baseball player Seo Yong-bin in 1999 and gave birth to their daughter, Seo Gyu-won, in 2000. They divorced in 2007, and Yoo received custody. Yoo has said that she ran a clothing store for 15 years after the divorce to support herself.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.