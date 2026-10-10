Yoo Jae-suk gets serious over Haha’s provocative “cushy job” remark: “If you don’t want to work with me, leave” (Hangout with Yoo)

[Jeong An-ji, reporter for Sportschosun] TV personality Yoo Jae-suk made people laugh when he responded to Haha’s “cushy job” remark by saying, “If you don’t want to work with me, you can leave.”

The episode of MBC’s Hangout with Yoo that aired on the 10th showed producer Yoo Jae-suk and writers Haha, Heo Kyung-hwan, and Joo Woo-jae joining forces to launch the ’95 Seoul Song Festival project after returning from making the ’80s Seoul Song Festival a hit.

As he explained the historical context of 1995, Yoo Jae-suk said, “Back in 1995, people worked half days even on Saturdays. For reference, the dollar is currently at 775 won.” He continued, “This isn’t the time to be talking about this. The proposal has been approved, so there’s a lot of work to do,” expressing his anticipation for the new project.

Yoo Jae-suk said, “I’ve been sharpening my sword, and after 10 years, the opportunity has finally come,” adding, “The proposal was approved after 10 years.”

Haha said, “You’ve got a pretty cushy job, doing one project after 10 years.” Yoo Jae-suk bristled: “So I have a cushy job, do I?” He went on, “I spent time reflecting on myself in my own way, and worked so hard to get this proposal approved. What are you talking about?”

But Haha’s teasing didn’t stop there. He kept joking, telling Heo Kyung-hwan, “Don’t you know Yoo Jae-suk’s nickname? He’s ‘super-cushy’—Yoo Gae-kkul.”

In the end, Yoo Jae-suk said, “If you don’t want to work with me, you can leave.” Hearing this, Haha belatedly backed down, saying, “But you are a hitmaker, after all,” which made people laugh.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.