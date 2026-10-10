Park Myung-soo and Jung Jun-ha ask a shaman about an 'Infinite Challenge' reunion... An 'unexpected answer' raises hopes

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Su-hyeon] Broadcasters Park Myung-soo and Jung Jun-ha earnestly expressed their hope that the members of MBC variety show 'Infinite Challenge' might reunite.

A video titled 'Came for a Compatibility Reading, but the Variety-Show God Descended (with Noh Seul-bi)' was posted on the YouTube channel Ha-Wa-Soo on the 10th.

That day, Park Myung-soo and Jung Jun-ha visited MZ-generation shaman Noh Seul-bi and talked about various topics, including their compatibility. During the conversation, Jung Jun-ha expressed his hopes by asking about the possibility of the 'Infinite Challenge' members reuniting.

Jung Jun-ha asked, "Our compatibility is really good, but how might the 'Infinite Challenge' members get together sometime in the future?" Park Myung-soo added, "Under the name 'Infinite Challenge,'" expressing his wish for a reunion under the show's name.

In response to their question, Noh Seul-bi cautiously replied, "I think the viewers would know better about this." Park Myung-soo sighed, nodded, and said, "You're giving us homework."

Noh Seul-bi added, "There's nothing you can't do, right? It's a fortune that's showing itself, and nothing is impossible. But it will still be a long time before it can be put into action."

Her answer suggested that a reunion was not entirely out of the question, while also indicating that it would take time to actually happen. It has drawn the attention of fans who have been waiting for the return of 'Infinite Challenge.'

Meanwhile, 'Infinite Challenge' is a flagship variety show from Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) that was loved by viewers for many years. Even after it ended, the possibility of the members reuniting has continued to make headlines. With the two expressing their hopes for a reunion themselves in this video, fans' anticipation seems to be growing again.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.