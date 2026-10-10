Yoo Jae-suk endured his obscure days working part-time at comedian Kim Tae-gyun’s pub... “Things didn’t work out after I joined as a comedian” (Hangout with Yoo)

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Broadcaster Yoo Jae-suk recalled working part-time at comedian Kim Tae-gyun’s pub and shared memories connected to a classic song by the late Kim Hyun-sik.

The episode of MBC’s Hangout with Yoo that aired on the 10th showed Yoo Jae-suk, the PD who had returned after making the ’80s Seoul Song Festival a hit, joining forces with writers Haha, Heo Kyung-hwan and Joo Woo-jae to launch the ’95 Seoul Song Festival project.

That day, the contestant nicknamed “Sleepless in Seattle” chose the late Kim Hyun-sik’s “My Love, By My Side” and sang it passionately.

Yoo Jae-suk exclaimed, “They sing well. And they handle this song well.” He continued, “It’s one of the late senior Kim Hyun-sik’s signature songs, and it contains his final vocals,” explaining, “Even today, this song remains a classic in the history of Korean popular music.”

Yoo Jae-suk also shared a personal memory connected to the song. He recalled, “When I entered university in 1991, I joined a broadcasting station as a comedian, but when things weren’t going well, I worked part-time at the pub run by Mr. Kim Tae-gyun.”

He continued, “Taegyun played this song on LP records a lot,” adding, “It was a new release at the time, so I remember it well.”

The members then evaluated the performance. Three of them, all except Heo Kyung-hwan, voted to pass the contestant, and “Sleepless in Seattle” qualified for the main competition.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.