Nam Chang-hee hoists a sack of rice for pregnant wife Yoon Young-kyung; a dependable glimpse of the ‘soon-to-be dad’

[Sportschosun | Reporter Jeong An-ji] TV personality Nam Chang-hee drew attention with his dependable-looking gesture of carrying a heavy sack of rice on his shoulder for his wife Yoon Young-kyung, who is 23 weeks pregnant.

On the 10th, Yoon Young-kyung posted a photo on her social media along with the message, “Thank you so much for the precious rice and precious sesame oil that came from Mokpyo.”

The photo showed rice and sesame oil she had received as gifts from an acquaintance. In particular, Nam Chang-hee caught the eye as he carried a heavy sack of rice on his shoulder. The sight offered a glimpse of his dependable side as a soon-to-be dad, adding to the heartwarming mood.

According to Nam Chang-hee’s agency earlier that day, Yoon Young-kyung is currently 23 weeks pregnant and is due to give birth in February next year. The couple, who tied the knot last February, shared the news of the pregnancy about eight months after getting married and received congratulations from many people.

Photo: Sportschosun database / Yoon Young-kyung’s social media

Meanwhile, attention is also turning to how Yoon Young-kyung has been doing. She recently left the Seoul Dongdaemun District Office, where she had worked for about six years, bringing her career in public service to a close. Having wrapped up her long working life, she is expected to focus on prenatal care and preparing for childbirth for the time being.

Yoon Young-kyung first came to public attention in 2013, when she was selected as Sun at the 83rd National Chunhyang Selection Contest. In 2014, she made headlines for her fresh, graceful looks, which resembled those of singer and actress IU, in the “Hong Chul, Let’s Get Married” special on Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)’s “Infinite Challenge.” She later also worked as an actress, appearing in the film “Ode to My Father” and the dramas “Hwajeong” and “Ms. Temper & Nam Jung-Gi,” among others.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.