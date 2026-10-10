Is That Really Shindong? He Even Clarifies, “Not AI, the Real Me”... His Face Has Changed Beyond Recognition After Losing 37 kg

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Super Junior member Shindong made headlines by revealing a noticeably slimmer look after losing 37 kg.

On the 10th, Shindong posted several photos on his social media with the caption, “I’ve been posting only AI photos lately, so I brought real photos in case you forgot what my face looks like.”

He continued, “I went to Tokyo. There was no spot for me on the D&E poster, so I tried standing in front of it. The last one turned out the best,” sharing a recent update.

In the photos he shared, Shindong drew attention with a sharper face and a slimmer appearance.

Shindong added, “Not AI this time, just the real me (not AI this time, but the real me),” emphasizing that the photos showed his actual appearance and were not images created by AI.

He also asked fans to choose their favorite photo, saying, “Tell me which number photo you like best. Mine is number 7.”

Earlier, Shindong made headlines when he revealed that he had lost about 37 kg, going from a peak weight of 116 kg to 79 kg. He succeeded in losing the weight over about five months and continues to draw attention with a noticeably slimmer appearance compared with before.

Shindong previously said that he started dieting with the obesity treatment drug Wegovy, but stopped using it because it did not produce as much change as he had expected. He later said that he continued managing his weight by changing his lifestyle habits and succeeded in losing weight.

Meanwhile, Shindong is active as a member of Super Junior and works both as a singer and a variety-show personality. Recently, he has been connecting with fans by sharing glimpses of his daily life and various photos on social media.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.