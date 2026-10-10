Kim Ho-young's Team Says, “We Apologize to the Students and Their Parents...” Announces Video Will Go Private and Legal Action Over Online Abuse Targeting Young Gugak Performers

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Broadcaster Kim Ho-young's team apologized for malicious comments targeting non-celebrity guests who appeared in the Jamsil Cafe episode and for the unauthorized distribution of interview footage, and announced plans to take legal action.

On the 10th, the team behind the YouTube channel “Too Much Kim Ho-young” issued an official statement, saying inappropriate comments targeting students featured in its recently released Jamsil Cafe episode were continuing to appear.

That day, the production team addressed the matter in a notice titled “Notice Regarding the Unauthorized Distribution of the Jamsil Cafe Interview Video and Malicious Comments.”

In the notice, the production team said, “The young gugak performers were bright and cheerful when they took part in the interview, and we, too, captured those lovely moments on video. However, we later confirmed that some accounts had distributed the video without authorization and that inappropriate comments targeting the students who appeared in it were being posted.”

It continued, “We sincerely apologize to the students and their parents who may have been hurt by these comments. We feel deeply saddened and troubled that a moment that should have remained a happy, fond memory has instead become a source of hurt and pain for someone.”

The team also outlined steps to protect the students. The production team said, “We are removing all portions that include the interview to protect the students and prevent further harm,” adding, “The video will be made private until the removal process is complete.”

The production team announced it would take a firm stance against unauthorized distribution and malicious comments. It said, “We plan to gather relevant evidence regarding the unauthorized distribution of videos from this channel and the posting of malicious and inappropriate comments targeting the students who appeared in them, report the matter to the platform, and take necessary legal action.”

The team also asked accounts that had posted the video without authorization to delete it immediately, and called for the malicious comments and inappropriate posts made on the video to be removed as well.

The production team stressed, “The students who appeared in the video are precious young people who deserve protection. We ask that you think once again about how deeply indiscriminate video distribution and malicious comments can hurt students and their families.”

It added, “We will take the necessary steps to protect the students’ rights and reputations and prevent further harm,” and, “We offer our deepest apologies to the students and their parents who may have been hurt by this incident.”

▶ Official Statement from the Production Team of Too Much Kim Ho-young

Notice Regarding the Unauthorized Distribution of the Jamsil Cafe Interview Video and Malicious Comments

Hello. We are writing to share an update regarding the Jamsil Cafe episode.

The young gugak performers were bright and cheerful when they took part in the interview, and we, too, captured those lovely moments on video. However, we later confirmed that some accounts had distributed the video without authorization and that inappropriate comments targeting the students who appeared in it were being posted.

We sincerely apologize to the students and their parents who may have been hurt by these comments. We feel deeply saddened and troubled that a moment that should have remained a happy, fond memory has instead become a source of hurt and pain for someone.

To protect the students and prevent further harm, our channel is removing all portions that include the interview. The video will be made private until the removal process is complete.

In addition, we plan to gather relevant evidence regarding the unauthorized distribution of videos from this channel and the posting of malicious and inappropriate comments targeting the students who appeared in them, report the matter to the platform, and take necessary legal action.

We make the following urgent requests to everyone who reads this notice.

- We ask any account that has posted this channel's video without authorization to delete it immediately.

- Please also delete the malicious comments and inappropriate posts made on the video immediately.

The students who appeared in the video are precious young people who deserve protection. We ask that you think once again about how deeply indiscriminate video distribution and malicious comments can hurt students and their families.

We will take the necessary steps to protect the students’ rights and reputations and prevent further harm.

Once again, we offer our deepest apologies to the students and their parents who may have been hurt by this incident.

Thank you.

- Kim Ho-young of Too Much Kim Ho-young and the entire production team -

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.