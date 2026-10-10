Jung Bo-suk Becomes a Cosmetics CEO at 66... Passionately Says, “Let’s Use This for Promotion,” Even During an Employee’s Meal ('Mr. House Husband 2')

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Actor Jung Bo-suk has revealed a glimpse of his daily life after becoming a cosmetics CEO.

On the 10th, KBS2 released a preview for 'Mr. House Husband' titled “First Look at Jung Bo-suk’s Daily Life After Becoming a Cosmetics CEO.”

In the video, Jung Bo-suk headed to work at an office set up on the first floor of his home in Seongbuk-dong. “I’ve always been very interested in cosmetics, and I thought it would be nice to develop some myself, so I launched a cosmetics brand,” he said, explaining what prompted him to start the business.

A little later, when the company’s only employee, the design team leader, arrived at work, the two bickered over the promotional strategy and the cosmetics model, showing the realistic workplace chemistry between a CEO with his enthusiasm turned up to MAX and an MZ-generation team leader who speaks their mind.

Just then, his wife, who serves as his manager and handles scheduling and external communications, came into the office carrying a meal. It turned out the meal was for the team leader.

The team leader said, “The job posting said meals were provided.” The actual job posting read, “Lunch and drinks and snacks provided.” Eun Ji-won added to the laughter by reacting, “Maybe they thought they’d be given money for meals.”

The team leader then ate alone, looking at Jung Bo-suk’s back, and said, “I’ve eaten alone ever since I first started here. The CEO doesn’t eat with me.” Eun Ji-won asked, “Do you deliberately not eat together?” Jung Bo-suk explained, “No. I eat two meals a day. I have breakfast and lunch together, then eat well in the evening.”

Just then, Jung Bo-suk let out a casual laugh, seemingly for the team leader to hear, and said, “Listen closely. This might be useful for promotion,” drawing laughs with his image as a master communicator who talks with employees even during mealtimes. The team leader said, “He often asks me work-related questions over meals, so I just take it in stride,” giving a sense of Jung Bo-suk’s exceptional dedication to work.

Jung Bo-suk showed another side of himself at work. Heading to Pangyo for a product development meeting, he soon wiped the smile from his face and took charge of the meeting, revealing a meticulous, cool-headed CEO side that was 180 degrees different from his usual gentle demeanor and drawing interest.

Jung Bo-suk also arrived at his second son’s 'bakery' with his wife, who had come to pick him up, and conducted a surprise inspection (?). His son, who grabs attention with his celebrity-level looks and physique, became suddenly tense when his father looked around the shop. “My father has a routine when he comes to the shop. He looks over every corner to see if there’s anything he can pick on,” he said, sharing his own frustration and drawing attention.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.