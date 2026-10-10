Seo Eun-hye, Artist with Down Syndrome Who Addressed Pregnancy Rumors, Shares Update After Declaring “No Children”... “When Couples Work Together”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Su-hyeon] Writer Seo Eun-hye, who has Down syndrome (formerly Jeong Eun-hye), shared glimpses of her daily life with her husband, Jo Yeong-nam, after addressing recent pregnancy rumors.

Recently, Seo Eun-hye shared a video on social media of herself packing books with her husband, Jo Yeong-nam, along with the caption “When Couples Work Together.”

In the video, the two joined forces to handle a bulk order of “Ttori’s House,” a book about Seo Eun-hye’s family. Jo Yeong-nam unwrapped the books, and Seo Eun-hye took them from him and signed them. They worked in sync, each efficiently handling their assigned tasks.

Jo Yeong-nam, engrossed in the work, smiled bashfully at the comment, “It’s nice to divide up the work like this as a couple,” creating a heartwarming moment. The couple’s teamwork as they helped each other drew attention.

Earlier, Seo Eun-hye sparked pregnancy rumors after sharing a photo on the 25th of herself sitting beside her husband and holding an ultrasound image.

Representatives for Seo Eun-hye denied the pregnancy rumors, saying the photo was an AI-generated image created while making a Chuseok greeting card.

At the time, her representatives said, “The rumors that artist Eun-hye is pregnant are completely untrue,” adding, “The two have mutually agreed not to have children and are continuing with their everyday lives and economic activities.”

They went on to ask that the matter be regarded as a passing incident, saying they would repay the support by working even harder to achieve independence from their parents and financial self-reliance.

Seo Eun-hye was widely loved for playing Young-hee, the twin older sister of Lee Young-ok, played by Han Ji-min, in the tvN drama Our Blues. In May last year, she married Jo Yeong-nam, whom she met at a job for people with developmental disabilities.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.