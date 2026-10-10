Jang Yoon-ju shares her innermost thoughts after moving to London: “Just getting through each day is enough”

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Model Jang Yoon-ju shared glimpses of her quiet everyday life in London and offered a calm perspective on life.

On the 10th, Jang Yoon-ju shared scenes from her daily life in London on social media, along with the message, “Life isn’t all that different wherever you are.”

The photos show Jang Yoon-ju enjoying a pleasant time with Baek Jin-kyung, an “honorary Briton” she met in the UK. The two smiled brightly and enjoyed their time together, and the photos alone conveyed the warmth of a happy meeting.

Jang Yoon-ju also shared a glimpse of an ordinary day in London, posting photos she took herself at a restaurant and a library, as well as pictures of her daughter, Lisa. Rather than the glamorous life of a model and actress, it was her own time in familiar surroundings with family and those around her that caught people’s attention.

Jang Yoon-ju said, “On gloomy days, I move my body more, and when I have a lot on my mind, I listen to what the other person has to say. These days, I’m neither greatly excited by new things nor easily shaken by unfamiliar ones.” She added, “Doing my best to get through each day. For now, that’s enough,” drawing attention.

Meanwhile, Jang Yoon-ju married Jung Seung-min, a designer and businessman who is four years her junior, in 2015. They have a daughter, Lisa.

On the 22nd of last month, Jang Yoon-ju announced that she had moved to the UK, writing, “Last summer, I moved to London. Everything is starting over.”

Jang Yoon-ju later said on her YouTube channel that after her husband was finally accepted into the master’s program at a London graduate school he had long hoped to attend, the whole family decided to live together in the UK so he could study.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.