Kim In-seok reveals divorce he kept secret from everyone for two years... Park Jun-hyung’s touching words of comfort: “Nothing but a flower-strewn path for my little brother”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Comedian Kim In-seok has belatedly revealed that he divorced about two years ago, prompting an outpouring of supportive messages from fellow entertainers and fans.

On the 9th, Kim In-seok personally shared the news of his divorce on social media.

“About two years ago, I came to accept the decision to end our relationship as a married couple and go our separate ways,” he said. “Although our relationship as a married couple ends here, I will continue to do my very best for our children and be a good parent alongside [my former spouse].”

He also explained why he had been unable to make the divorce public for so long.

“I spent a lot of time thinking about how to share this news. I also needed time to accept this reality and sort through my feelings,” Kim In-seok confessed. “That’s why I’m only telling you now.”

He added that he had not even been able to tell people close to him about the divorce. “I wasn’t able to tell even my close acquaintances about this beforehand,” he said. “I want to express my apologies to my family, relatives and close acquaintances who are learning the news for the first time through this post.”

He did not comment specifically on the reason for the divorce or his relationship with his former spouse. Still, fellow entertainers and fans are offering warm support in response to his disclosure, which came after he had spent about two years wrestling with the matter on his own.

Kim Da-ye, the wife of broadcaster Park Soo-hong, showed her support by commenting “You’ve got this!” on the post. Junior comedians Hong Yoon-hwa, Kim Young-hee and Heo An-na also offered encouragement, writing, “We’ll always support you, senior!”

Fellow comedian Park Jun-hyung expressed his affection in a comment: “My little brother... from now on, may your path be lined with flowers...” Yoon Sung-ho also encouraged Kim In-seok, writing, “A more wonderful life is going to unfold for you from here on~ You’ve been through so much!”

Meanwhile, Kim In-seok married Angela Park, who is six years his junior, in 2014, and they have two sons. Angela Park won the Jin title for Hawaii at the 52nd Miss Korea pageant in 2008.

Kim In-seok previously appeared on a YouTube channel in September 2023 and revealed that while his wife, Angela Park, and their two sons were staying in Hawaii, he lived alone in Korea as what is known in Korea as a “goose dad.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.